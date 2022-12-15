Norfolk Southern awards $600,000 to 27 organizations to combat homelessness

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) will donate approximately $600,000 in grants to a variety of organizations that provide shelter and services for the homeless across its 22-state network.

The 27 organizations were chosen based on cities that had high rates of homelessness per capita and where Norfolk Southern has a considerable employee-base and operations. Because homelessness is an issue that affects a diverse cross-section of our population, the company wanted to ensure that it covered all aspects of homelessness — including families, women, men, women with children, youth/young adult, veterans, and senior citizens. The organizations selected represent all of those varying populations.

"We are supporting these organizations with an awareness of how homelessness impacts the communities we serve and the geographic areas around our operations," said Kristin Wong, Director Corporate Giving for Norfolk Southern. "Our focus on mental health acknowledges the multi-dimensional connection between mental health disorders and homelessness, as well as the impact it has on a diverse cross-section of our communities."

In its corporate giving, the railroad is partnering with organizations that support those with mental health issues. Many of the organizations chosen for funding have Continuum of Care plans that go beyond just providing shelter. They also provide wrap-around services such as mental health assessments, job assistance, and permanent housing. Organizations receiving funding include:

Organization Location Bethesda Mission of Harrisburg (Men's Mission/Women's Mission) Harrisburg, PA City Rescue Mission Jacksonville, FL Cooperative Downtown Ministries d/b/a Firehouse Shelter Birmingham, AL Covenant House Michigan Detroit, MI Covenant House New Orleans New Orleans, LA Covenant House of Georgia Atlanta, GA Family Promise of the Main Line King of Prussia, PA First Light Birmingham, AL Food for Our Journey Birmingham, AL ForKids, Inc. Norfolk, VA Gateway Center Atlanta, GA Greater Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Chattanooga, TN Haven House Services - Wrenn House Raleigh, NC Knox Area Rescue Ministries Knoxville, TN Ministry of Caring (Mary Mother of Hope House I II III) Wilmington, DE Miriam's House Lynchburg, VA Nicholas House Atlanta, GA Pathways Birmingham, AL Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless, Inc. Portsmouth, VA reStart Inc. Kansas City, MO Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center Charleston, WV Southeast Inc. (Friends of the Homeless) Columbus, OH St. Vincent de Paul Baltimore (Sarah's Hope Family Shelter) Baltimore, MD The Apostles' House Newark, NJ Uniting Partners for Women and Children Louisville, KY Wheeler Mission Ministries, Inc. (Men's Mission/Women's Mission) Indianapolis, IN

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

