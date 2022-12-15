Southland Casino Hotel completes $320 million expansion making it the premier Mid-South casino destination

A tale of transformation: Former racetrack emerges as Las Vegas-style casino destination ideally located near iconic Memphis attractions

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Ark., is celebrating the completion of a $320 million dollar expansion, including a brand-new 300-room, 20-story hotel with 12 penthouse suites, and a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor that features 2,400 slot machines, 50 live table games and a variety of bars and dining options.

(PRNewswire)

The three-year project completes the transformation of the one-time racetrack, which began with the addition of 750 gaming machines 16 years ago, into a full-fledged Las Vegas-style casino destination with a luxury hotel.

Delaware North, a global leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry, owns and operates Southland as one of its dozen gaming operations in the United States and Australia.

"The Southland expansion is the culmination of a legacy project for Delaware North," said Delaware North CEO Lou Jacobs. "The completion puts Southland on the map as a true casino destination that will draw patrons from both near and far."

Southland Casino Hotel, just mere steps away from the new spacious casino floor and new bars and restaurants, looks forward to serving its loyal casino patrons, as well as new guests from surrounding areas such as Memphis, Little Rock, Nashville, northern Alabama and St. Louis. Southland has been recognized by Memphis Tourism as a strong amenity for visitors to the Mid-South and famed Memphis attractions such as Graceland and Beale Street.

Southland Casino Hotel is led by a new president and general manager, Osi Imomoh, who early in his career served as Southland's food and beverage director before rising to successive casino general manager positions with Delaware North, including at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack. The industry veteran's experience also includes Isle of Capri Casinos, the former Jumer's Casino & Hotel and Delaware North's Gaming Entertainment Management in Illinois.

The expansion completion celebration culminates with a partnership with Pepsi for a "New Year, New Ride" contest with $250,000 in prizes, including the grand prize of a brand-new Ford F-150. To enter, players must be a member of the Lucky North Club, a reward program offering points to players at Southland Casino Hotel. Southland will choose players each night between Dec. 25-Dec. 31, 2022, for a chance to win.

Guest rooms at Southland Casino Hotel can be booked at https://www.southlandcasino.com/hotel or by calling 833-703-3350.

About Southland Casino Hotel

Southland Casino Hotel has been a major racing venue for more than 60 years and recently opened its newly expanded casino complex that boasts 2,400 total slot machines, as many as 50 live table games, sports betting and a new covered parking garage with over 1,400 spaces. Restaurants at Southland include The Kitchens – a unique buffet experience, Ignite Steakhouse, The Fry House, The Grind, Seasons Cafe and the Sports Bar & Grill – while new bars include the Chairman's Bar, Charred Oak Bourbon Bar and the Ignite Steakhouse Bar.

Southland has long been a pivotal fixture of the West Memphis community, strongly supporting the community with jobs, business stability, and economic contributions. It has consistently won awards for its outstanding community service, including millions of dollars donated to neighborhood charities and educational institutions. Southland is owned and operated by Delaware North, a global leader in hospitality and entertainment. More information is available at www.southlandcasino.com.

About Delaware North

Delaware North is a global leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry. The company annually serves more than a half-billion guests across four continents, including at high-profile sports venues, airports, national and state parks, restaurants, resorts, hotels and casinos. Building on more than a century of enduring partnerships and a commitment to local communities and sustainability, Delaware North's vision is to delight guests by creating the world's best experiences today while reimagining tomorrow. Learn more at www.DelawareNorth.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts



Natalie Carlson

Southland Casino Hotel

(870) 400-4844

ncarlson@delawarenorth.com

Micah Clark

The Zimmerman Agency

delawarenorth@zimmerman.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delaware North