Sparkling Wine Gaining in Popularity Just in Time for New Year's Eve Celebrations

Firstleaf, America's Most Personalized Wine Company, reveals what sparkling wines partygoers will enjoy in the top ten US NYE destinations

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're a lover of sparkling wine, you're not alone. Sparkling wine is enjoying well-deserved growth, both globally and here in the US. According to Wine Intelligence , the market for the sparkling wine segment has grown 30% since 2019, with the US ranked number one in consumer sparkling wine spending, topping Italy, France, the UK, and Germany.

"Firstleaf's first-party data reveals sparkling wine choices throughout America on NYE !

"I'm not surprised to see this amount of growth for sparkling wine, especially in the US," said Firstleaf Founder and CEO, Philip James. "Sparkling wines enhance the mood and celebration of everything from weddings to parties to the upcoming holiday and New Year's Eve festivities. Nothing says great times with family and friends like lifting a glass of your favorite sparkling wine and, as 2023 approaches, many people across the country will be toasting the new year with their favorite sparkling wine."

And just what are the favorite sparkling wines in the top ten New Year's Eve destinations? Firstleaf, America's Most Personalized Wine Company, dove into its first-party data and reveals what partygoers will be celebrating with on NYE.

New York City - Laureleé NV Brut Rosé California Disney, Orlando, FL - Laureleé NV Brut California Los Angeles , CA - Prima Foglia 2020 Extra Dry Prosecco Rosé Prosecco DOC, Italy Las Vegas, NV - Impress NV Extra Dry Prosecco DOC, Italy Atlanta, GA - Laureleé NV Brut Rosé California Miami, FL - Laureleé NV Brut California New Orleans, LA - (Tie) Impress NV Extra Dry Prosecco DOC, Italy & Punt Comú NV Cava Brut Rosé DO Cava Spain San Antonio, TX - (Tie) Impress NV Extra Dry Prosecco DOC, Italy & Prima Foglia 2020 Extra Dry Prosecco Rosé Prosecco DOC, Italy Denver, CO - Prima Foglia 2020 Extra Dry Prosecco Rosé Prosecco DOC, Italy Boston, MA - Laureleé NV Brut California

"Whether it's an extra dry Prosecco Rosé from Italy or a Brut from California, a sparkling wine from Firstleaf will be the perfect complement to New Year's Eve celebrations throughout the US," said James.

About the sparkling wines:

The Laureleé NV Brut Rosé California is exploding with bright red fruit flavors and nectarous sweetness. These grapes hail from the warm vineyards of California , where sunny days and oceanic influence create juicy, ripe fruit with refreshing acidity.

The Laureleé NV Brut California is a French Colombard-driven white wine blend sourced from select vineyard sites within the warm climate of California . This fruit-filled wine will liven up any occasion with its cheerful sparkle and satisfying sweetness.

The Prima Foglia 2020 Extra Dry Prosecco Rosé Prosecco just earned the "Best International Sparkling Wine'' award at the 2022 Experience Rosé Wine Competition! The Mediterranean climate within the prosecco region is perfect for grape growing, as fruit loves the warm, dry conditions and the sunshiny skies. Cooling breezes come off the nearby waters and give the fruit its signature acidity.

The Impress NV Extra Dry Prosecco DOC, Italy just earned a "Best of Class" award at the 2022 International Eastern Wine Competition! This prosecco was crafted in traditional DOC style, and the result is an extra dry and delectable wine. Sweet from start to finish, this wine is mouthwatering the minute it hits your tastebuds.

The Punt Comú NV Cava Brut Rosé DO Cava Spain features a light and delicate style that was first made in the late 1800s and has been a crowd-pleaser ever since. The Punt Comú Cava Brut Rosé, made with 100 percent Trepat grapes, is full-bodied and fruit-forward, with a beautiful red-fruit palate.

To learn more about all Firstleaf sparkling wines, click here .

About Firstleaf

America's Most Personalized Wine Company, Firstleaf uses millions of data points to produce and curate each shipment of award-winning wine from around the world so that members can explore new bottles and discover new favorites tailored to their taste. Founded by Philip James, a wine industry veteran and Oxford-educated chemist, the subscription service unites the art and science of wine. Firstleaf brings together proprietary technology, expert winemakers and a WSET-certified wine concierge team, to build a unique Wine Profile for each member and curate each shipment individually. With no preset packs or boxes, Firstleaf has over 82 million combinations of wines possible and 98% of its monthly boxes are unique.

Recognized by Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022 and named 2021 Wine Company of the Year in the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition, Firstleaf's wines have won over 2,800 awards with more than 300 bottles scoring over 90 points. Its team of winemakers sample over 10,000 wines each year across 5 continents and 12 countries to select only the finest bottles. With a 96% approval rating of the world-class wines chosen for members, Firstleaf's deep understanding of winemaking and technology ensures the perfect selection for beginners to experts. Nearly one million people have tried Firstleaf since the brand's inception.

For more information, please visit http://www.firstleaf.com

