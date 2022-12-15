VAIL MOUNTAIN OPENS LEGENDARY BACK BOWLS DURING CELEBRATORY 60TH ANNIVERSARY

VAIL, Colo., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vail Mountain received over 18" if natural snowfall during this week's winter storm, allowing the resort to open the Legendary Back Bowls on the resort's 60th birthday. A massive undertaking, the resort prepared and opened 2,000 acres of terrain. There are currently 3,200 acres available for skiing and riding. In addition to this enormous terrain opening, Vail Mountain kicked off its 60th Birthday Bash with the launch of the Eagle's Nest Ice Bar and a complimentary champagne toast for guests!

Terrain Opening Today:

Sun Up Bowl and Sun Up Express (#9)

Tea Cup Bowl and Tea Cup Express (#36)

China Bowl and Orient Express (#21)

Siberia Bowl with connection via Silk Road

Inner Mongolia Bowl (available as hike-to terrain)

Outer Mongolia Bowl (available as hike-to terrain)

60th Anniversary Birthday Bash: The 60th Anniversary Birthday Bash kicks off today with the launch of the Eagle's Nest Ice Bar – one of two planned Ice Bars for the 60th Season. Guests joined for a complimentary champagne toast and live mountaintop DJ set. Free concerts and more are happening all weekend long – visit vail.com for more!

Other 60th Anniversary Experiences Launching Today:

Bistro 14 – A new fine art experience featuring Gray Malin : Bistro 14 relaunched as a fine art photography gallery experience featuring fine art photographer Gray Malin . The legendary photographer is debuting a new series, Gray Malin in Vail , on Jan. 17 , and Vail Mountain guests get an exclusive first look only at Bistro 14. See his aerial collection at graymalin.com

Snow Bungalows: Four exclusive snow bungalows are open for guests today, and will be available for reservation later this month. The Snow Bungalows are conveniently situated at the Eagle's Nest Ice Bar and Bistro 14, and are your personal mountaintop retreat for an elevated day on the slopes.

Vail Mail : Write a postcard from Vail's highest mailbox at the Legacy Hut. Postcards feature artwork by Gray Malin and postage is courtesy of Vail Mountain. Send a letter from the highest mailbox in Vail - in true throwback and analogue fashion.

Vail Mountain 60 th Anniversary Limited Edition Rye Bourbon: Vail Mountain collaborated with local distillery, 10 th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits, for a one-of-a-kind Limited Edition spirit that is now available on Vail Mountain and throughout select lodging locations. Grab a taste at the Eagle's Nest Ice Bar.

Murals and more: Vail Mountain has new murals and must-visit photo spots across the mountain. Visit a large recreation of Vail Mountain's original Opening Day sign at the top of Wildwood Express (#3) and the new Mt. of the Holy Cross archway at the top of Eagle's Nest which beautifully frames up the mountain's closest 14,000' peak.

With over 100" of natural snowfall so far this season, and a long list of celebratory touches planned all season long, there's no better time to visit Vail Mountain.

