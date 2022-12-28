PreIPO Corporation™ Receives its first International Registered Trademark in the United Kingdom for "PreIPO®"

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PreIPO Corporation™ owner of a suite of proprietary platforms; including: PreIPO Exchange®, PreIPO.com™, and PreIPO Intelli™, has officially received its first International Registered Trademark from the Intellectual Property Office of the United Kingdom for "PreIPO®".

The registration covers Class 35: Business management and administration services provided on-line via a website for the sale, transparency, immutability and decentralization of non-liquid assets, namely, smart contracts, endorsements, tokens, artwork, jewelry, wine, valuables, intellectual property and non-fungible tokens using the blockchain, tokenization and diligence as a service using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

As well as, Class 42: Software as a service (SAAS) services featuring software for administering the sale, transparency, immutability and decentralization of non-liquid assets using the blockchain, tokenization and diligence as a service using artificial intelligence and machine learning, namely, for the sale of smart contracts, endorsements, tokens, artwork, jewelry, wine, valuables, intellectual property and non-fungible tokens; Software as a service (SAAS) services featuring software using artificial intelligence for deep learning, in-depth qualitative evaluation of digital assets, goods, contracts, tokens, artwork, jewelry, wine, valuables, intellectual property and non-fungible tokens.

CEO of PreIPO®, David Grzan, speaks about the new trademark approval for their company. "Registering the "PreIPO®" trademark with the Intellectual Property Office of the United Kingdom will help to further strengthen the branding of our ever-growing company. By continuing to establish and validate the PreIPO® brand world-wide, we believe we will continue to disrupt the private market industry in a major way."

About PreIPO Corporation™
PreIPO Corp.™ is a financial technology company specializing in actively participating in private market securities transactions for qualified investors, sellers, issuers, and financial institutions through its vertically integrated ecosystem of 'licensable while-labeled' SaaS offerings designed especially for broker/dealers. As a pioneer in digitally distributed financial systems, PreIPO® is deploying its proprietary PreIPO-as-a-Service Platform™. We are also pleased to offer PreIPO INTELLI™, this program will condense hours and days of internal research into easily digestible and actionable insights for qualified investors. Visit our website www.preipo.com.

For more information please contact: info@preipo.com

