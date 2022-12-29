Acclaimed Blues Rock Trio GA-20's most recent album, 'Crackdown' (2022), creates an unvarnished, ramshackle blues that is at once traditional and refreshingly modern. The album has received rave reviews, debuting at #1 on the iTunes Top 40 Blues Albums Chart and peaking at #1 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart. Tickets for GA-20 at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday February 23 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features Blues Music Award Nominees & Dynamic Blues Rock Trio GA-20 on Thursday February 23 at 7:30 P.M. GA-20 return to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club with their last 3 albums hitting #1 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart. NO DEPRESSION raves about GA-20's most recent album, "As far as current purveyors of the blues go, GA-20 is near the top…With 'Crackdown', the band is poised to stay that way for years to come." (2022 Album Review 'Crackdown')

"As far as current purveyors of the blues go, GA-20 is near the top…"

"They are the real deal, playing high energy, unvarnished, newly-written blues with a traditional sound. If you have the chance to catch them live, don't miss it. If you don't, definitely get your hands on 'Crackdown', and crank it up to 12."

— AMERICAN BLUES SCENE (2022 Album Review 'Crackdown')

"GA-20 has been making music inspired by raw, primordial blues, vintage rock and roll, and rhythm and blues since coming together in 2018..."

— ROCK AND BLUES MUSE

"'Try It…You Might Like It' is a superb release, an outstanding throwback to the harsh but irresistible intimacy of Hound Dog Taylor and the Houserockers. This is pretty much an essential purchase for any fan of classic Chicago blues."

— BLUES BLAST MAGAZINE (2021 Album Review)

GA-20 is clearly on to something big. It's a movement, a new "traditional blues revival". GA-20 are disciples of the place where traditional blues, country and rock 'n' roll intersect. Guitarist Matt Stubbs, Guitarist & Vocalist Pat Faherty, and Drummer Tim Carman have been at the forefront of this "traditional blues revival" since they first formed in 2018.

Since first forming in 2018, GA-20 has drawn inspiration for their old-school sounds from the music they love by artists such as: Otis Rush, J.B. Lenoir, Howlin' Wolf, Junior Wells, Hound Dog Taylor, Lloyd Price, Johnny "Guitar" Watson and so many others. Performing with what feels like reckless abandon, GA-20 brings a timeless immediacy to every song they play with a sound that continues to grow and evolve.

Guitarist Matt Stubbs is a 14-year veteran of legendary blues master Charlie Musselwhite's touring band, and has performed with James Cotton and John Hammond, among many others. Stubbs met Pat Faherty in Boston, and their mutual love of traditional electric blues, R&B, and rock 'n' roll led them to write, perform and eventually record their modern vision of this life-altering music.

GA-20 signed with acclaimed Colemine Records, releasing their debut album, 'Lonely Soul', in 2019. The album – with guests Charlie Musselwhite and Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars) – debuted at the #2 position on the Billboard Blues Chart. With new drummer Tim Carman on board, their 2020 EP 'Live Vol. 1', debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart and hit #1 on the Australia International Blues Chart.

With GA-20's sophomore album, 2021's 'Try It…You Might Like It! GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor', the band resurrected and reinvented the raw and dirty blues music of the late six-fingered slide guitar Chicago blues legend, Hound Dog Taylor. Released in partnership between Colemine Records and iconic blues label Alligator Records, the album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, #1 on the IBBA UK Radio Chart, and #1 on the Australian Blues & Roots Airplay Chart. The album was also Nominated for a 2022 Blues Music Award for "Best Emerging Artist Album".

GA-20's most recent album, "Crackdown" (2022), continues to skyrocket their music to the top of the Billboard Blues Charts, peaking at #1, while also debuting at #1 on iTunes Top 40 Blues Albums Chart. One of the album's songs, "Dry Run", hit #1 on SiriusXM Radio's Rack of Blues on their B.B. King's Bluesville station. GA-20 was also featured on both the December 2022 cover of Vintage Guitar Magazine as well as the January 2023 cover of Guitar Player Magazine.

GA-20 Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows included 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 52 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 46 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 575+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for GA-20 at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday February 23 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

