BETRIVERS TO GO LIVE WITH ONLINE AND MOBILE SPORTSBOOK WAGERING IN OHIO NEW YEAR'S DAY

CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a leading online sports betting and casino company in the United States, plans to go live for online and mobile wagering in Ohio with its award-winning sportsbook at BetRivers.com, as soon as legalized sports betting starts on January 1, 2023. Starting New Year's Day, sports fans across the Buckeye State aged 21 and over can place bets quickly and securely from the BetRivers app and website.

The BetRivers online sportsbook features thousands of betting options and the opportunity to wager on numerous leagues across the globe, including all major U.S. collegiate and professional leagues like the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL. BetRivers is one of the only operators offering multi-game same game parlays, where players can combine same game parlays from numerous sporting events to build perfect jackpot tickets. Other core features of the BetRivers online platform include live streaming on a wide variety of sports from around the world, its fun and unique loyalty and bonusing features for qualifying players, intuitive yet innovative user interface, strong transactional performance and speed for in-play and pre-game bets, and automated withdrawal approvals. These features are all supported by a professional, friendly and trustworthy customer service that has been named the best in the industry at the EGR North America Awards.

"We are really excited to offer Ohio's nearly 12 million residents betting action on the upcoming college bowls and the NFL's big game, and expect our BetRivers sportsbook to be very popular as bettors come to appreciate and trust our high-quality and innovative product that we are known for in other states," said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI. "In addition to football, BetRivers offers our customers endless entertainment with countless other sports and betting options available for their pleasure, including an exciting range of bets on NBA and NCAA basketball."

Mr. Schwartz added, "At RSI we are constantly striving to provide a more trusted betting experience by emphasizing usability, responsibility, and transparency. Our mission is to always put the player experience first – focusing on earning and retaining player trust through our array of proprietary betting options, fast and easy payouts, and best-in-class customer service. We can't wait for Ohioans to experience all that BetRivers offers."

Special Promotions for New Ohio Players

To celebrate the arrival of the BetRivers Sportsbook in Ohio, BetRivers will be offering a suite of 'Daily House Specials' where bettors can expect a rotating lineup of value on the Bengals playoff push, the Cavaliers rise in the Eastern Conference, and all Ohio hometown favorites. Players can login daily for new 'Props & Boosted Odds Specials' on the biggest stars & storylines in the NFL, NBA and more.

BetRivers is offering those who sign-up a '$500 Second-Chance Bet Promotion.' New players can claim a second-chance bet worth up to $500 when they use the bonus code.

BetRivers also has a unique loyalty program with a Bonus Bank, Bonus Store and a 'Refer a Friend' program where customers who refer a friend to sign-up and bet will receive a scratch card with a chance of winning from $50 to $500.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its launch of its online, mobile and retail sports betting in the State of Ohio, including the anticipated timing of launch of its online and mobile sports betting in the state. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

