Skanska builds forensics lab in Richmond, Virginia, USA, for USD 189M, about SEK 1.9B

Skanska builds forensics lab in Richmond, Virginia, USA, for USD 189M, about SEK 1.9B

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Virginia Department of Forensic Science (DFS) and the Department of General Services to build a new forensic lab in Richmond, Virginia, USA. The contract is worth USD 189M, about SEK 1.9B, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The project includes construction of a four-story, state of the art forensic facility, of about 89,000 square meters. The Central Region Forensic Laboratory will house the Virginia Department of Forensic Science and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Richmond, Virginia, USA.

Program spaces for DFS will include laboratories configured for the analysis of firearms/toolmarks, latent prints/impressions, computer and mobile devices, seized drugs, toxicology, nuclear and mitochondrial DNA and trace evidence as well as appropriate spaces for evidence storage and training.

Program spaces for OCME include laboratories for the performance of autopsies, histology, radiology, the State Anatomical program, and anthropology. The programs for both DFS and OCME include space for statewide administrative functions.

Work will begin January 2023 and is scheduled for completion in 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Ashley Jeffery, Communications Manager, Skanska USA Building, tel + 1 (813) 459 3682

Matti Kataja, Acting Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 67 98

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3690909/1759299.pdf 20221230 US Forensic Lab

View original content:

SOURCE Skanska