HYPER's CES 2023 Lineup Includes High-Tech Backpack with a Built-In Apple Find-My Location Tracker and Sustainable Docking Solutions Made from Recycled Materials

Latest product lineup delivers more connectivity, power, and mobility while doing more to protect our planet

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (CES®, Booth #15901, Central Hall) - Today, HYPER® - creator of the world's most crowdfunded USB-C® hubs for MacBook®, and the number one docking station brand in the USA¹ announced its new solutions lineup for CES® 2023. The featured lineup includes an award-winning backpack with an Apple® Find My ®-compatible location module, sustainable docking solutions made from recycled materials, a powerful USB4 8 Port Docking Station, and a MacBook Wireless Charging Concept Dock that can charge a MacBook wirelessly at full speed.

HYPER's new 2023 product lineup increases power, flexibility and connectivity, while doing more to protect the environment (PRNewswire)

HYPER's new product lineup delivers more connectivity, power, and mobility while doing more to protect our planet.

"Our new product introductions for CES are all designed to provide more power, flexibility, and connectivity for today's professionals, while doing more to protect our planet," says Barry Miller, VP of Sales and Marketing, HYPER. "From our Apple Find-My-enabled backpack to sustainable docks, we're continuing to push the envelope to bring innovative and high-quality solutions that enable today's connected professionals to succeed."

First, Hyper will showcase its CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree, the HyperPack Pro. A creative professional's mobile tool kit, this versatile, lightweight 22L backpack features an Apple Find My-compatible location module, water resistant tech protection, and strategically placed pass-through charging passthroughs and pockets. Hyper announced the launch of the HyperPack Pro last month via an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.

Also new to the HYPER lineup are sustainable docks, as well as a sustainable USB 4 SSD Enclosure. HYPER's new Sustainable Gen 2 Docks are multi-port portable docks made from post-consumer-recycled (PCR) aluminum and plastics. They also come equipped with gen 2 specs, such as 140W PD 3.1 charging passthroughs, 10Gb USB-C & USB-A, and SD4.0 ports.

Its sustainable USB4 SSD Enclosure is the world's first USB 4 SSD enclosure capable of 3800 MB/S transfer speeds with the capacity to hold up to 8TB memory. It's also made from recycled aluminum and offers a tool-less installation to make it easy to install memory.

Lastly in the sustainability category, HYPER will be introducing its Sustainable Dual Monitor Universal Travel Dock, ideal for both desktop environments and travel. It's equipped with a USB graphics chip for universal dual monitor connectivity, 100W PD Passthrough, and is sustainably constructed with PCR plastics. Additionally, it comes with a USB-C cable that can stowaway in the dock.

Delivering the ultimate level of flexibility and connectivity, the company will also unveil a USB4 8 Port Docking Station with Intel chipset, 140W PD 3.1 passthrough, SD 4.0 ports and able to support Dual Monitor 4K 60hz displays for PC, MacBook Pro, and Chromebook™.

To round it all out, don't miss a glimpse at HYPER's MacBook Wireless Charging Dock Concept. Hyper has partnered with EnergySquare to develop a next-generation MacBook Docking Concept with Power by Contact©-patented technology that makes it possible to charge the MacBook with freedom of placement, at full speed, with the same efficiency as a cable-connected dock.

For a look at HYPER's solution lineup at CES or to schedule a drop-by, contact Rachel Neppes, Head of Public Relations.

About HYPER

Celebrating its 16th year in business, HYPER is a dynamic team headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. We specialize in delivering award-winning, cutting-edge IT and mobile accessories with a focus on Apple, portable power & connectivity products.

HYPER is guided by its promise of GET MORE™. Delivering more ports, more power, and more connectivity, which in turn delivers more quality time with family and friends, more experiences, and more memories to every HYPER customer around the world.

¹The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Annual 2021.

* HYPER and HyperPack are trademarks or registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the U.S. and in certain other countries. Apple, Find My, and MacBook are trademarks or registered trademarks of Apple Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. Chromebook is a trademark of Google Inc. USB-C is a registered trademark of USB Implementers. Power by Contact is a trademark of EnergySquare. All logos and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

*#1 Docking Station in the USA (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HYPER