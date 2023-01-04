New Richmond American Community Now Open for Sales in Jacksonville

New Richmond American Community Now Open for Sales in Jacksonville

Seasons at Marietta Cove offers a desirable location and several exciting floor plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that Seasons at Marietta Cove (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtMariettaCove) is now open for sales in Jacksonville. This exceptional new neighborhood offers five one- and two-story floor plans from the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/JaxSeasons), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

The Beech is one of five thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans offered at Seasons at Marietta Cove in Jacksonville, Florida. (PRNewswire)

More about Seasons at Marietta Cove:

New Seasons™ Collection homes from the $200s

Inspired one- and two-story floor plans with open layouts and designer details

Up to 5 bedrooms and approx. 2,160 sq. ft.

Near downtown Jacksonville and several major highways

Close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment

Easy access to parks, trails and outdoor recreation

Beech, Fraser and Palm models open for tours!

Everyone who builds a brand-new Richmond American home from the ground up at Seasons at Marietta Cove will have the opportunity to meet with a professional design consultant to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Marietta Cove is located at 828 Cedar Slough Drive in Jacksonville. Call 904.541.2555 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.