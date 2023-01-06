MANNY HALLEY PRODUCTIONS RELEASES ORIGINAL FILM, "IMANI" AIRING ON PARAMOUNT/ VIACOM'S BET NETWORK ON JANUARY 5TH, 2023

Starring Brittany Hall (Ballers)Demetrius Shipp Jr. (All Eyez on Me, CW's All American), Stephen Bishop (The Terminal List), Kris D. Lofton (Power Book IV: Force, True to the Game 3), and Elyse Mirto (Dynasty)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manny Halley Productions kicked off its 2023 release with original action/thriller IMANI. Officially airing on Paramount/ VIACOM's BET and BET+ the high-acclaimed film stars Brittany S. Hall (Ballers) as the electrifying Faith Newford. A year after what she thinks was a car accident, a seemingly normal wife and mother slowly recovers from amnesia, only to learn that she is actually a highly sought after Army Special Ops Lieutenant who holds a secret that would blow the lid on a widespread government conspiracy.

Directed by famed music video director Mike Ho, the film takes viewers on the ride of their life with suspenseful, spine-chilling cliffhangers.

IMANI co-stars Demetrius Shipp Jr. (All Eyez on Me), Stephen Bishop (The Terminal List), Kris D. Lofton (Power Book IV: Force, True to the Game 3), Elyse Mirto (Dynasty) and Michael Monks (King Saud). The film was produced by Manny Halley, p.g.a., Rodney Turner II, p.g.a. and Yolanda Halley, p.g.a. for A Manny Halley Production and written by Amaleka McCall and Tu-Shonda Whitaker.

"This movie is action packed from beginning to end," says executive producer Manny Halley. "We're here to stay…and I'm going on record (to say) that 2023 will be an epic year for us."

IMANI will be available on BET and BET+ on January 5th, and in select theaters. Be sure to tune in.

About Faith Media Distribution

Faith Media Distribution is a streamlined, highly focused, and audience-driven distribution company, with the flexibility and nimbleness to constantly be responsive to the urban consumer market. There is no existing enterprise with a development and production model that creates, distributes, and markets to the urban audience at the pace in which they can. Within a short period, Faith Media has built a reputation of consistently providing urban-themed film products that are commercial, critical, and audience successes.

CONTACT: Ariana Drummond, Ariana@kreativeapproachproductions.com

View original content:

SOURCE Manny Halley Production