Trish Suzuki Blinstrub is Appointed Teamsters Joint Council 7 Political Director

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Board of Teamsters Joint Council 7 has appointed Trish Suzuki Blinstrub to the position of Political Director. Trish may be contacted at trish@teamjc7.org.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

Trish comes to Joint Council 7 with extensive experience in the political arena and with the Teamsters. She has worked with local, state, and federal elected officials to improve the lives of union members and has worked to pass or quell numerous ballot propositions that impact working families.

For the past 11 years, Trish has served as Political Director for Teamsters Local 856, the largest Teamsters local in Northern/Central California with 17,000 members in both the private and public sector. Prior to that, she served as Political Director for the San Mateo Labor Council. She started her career in labor at SEIU Local 1000 as a Union Representative and Political Organizer.

In addition, Trish has been appointed to be a delegate to the California Democratic Party for six years and has served on the party's legislative and finance committees. A fourth-generation Californian of Japanese and Chinese descent, Trish is also raising two small children.

"I look forward to working alongside the Teamster members in Joint Council 7 to improve their livelihoods through the political process," Trish says. "As we know, all politics is local. The Teamster model is to work with members on the ground, in their communities. The one thing we have that corporations don't is the ability to mobilize our membership and turn out the vote, whether it's for candidates who support labor or to defeat or promote propositions that impact us."

"Trish comes to Joint Council 7 with tremendous skill and experience," says Joint Council 7 President Jason Rabinowitz. "With Trish as our Political Director, we will continue to build our union's political power to meet the challenges ahead: to take on greedy employers, win strong contracts, organize thousands of workers into the Teamsters, and improve pay and benefits for our members and all working people."

About Teamsters Joint Council 7

Nearly 100,000 Teamsters from 20 locals spanning 40 counties in Northern California and 14 counties in Northern Nevada are part of Joint Council 7. Members work in public and private sector industries throughout the Bay Area, across Northern California to the Oregon border, from the Central Coast to the Central Valley and across the Reno area. Founded in 1907, Joint Council 7 has built one of the largest organizing, political, and representational programs in Teamster history.

Contact: Debra Chaplan

510-746-3359 (dchaplan@teamsters853.org)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 7