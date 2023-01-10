Alpha Foundations Opens New Office in Tampa

Leading foundation repair company expands to sixth location

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundworks®, the nation's leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, announced the opening of their new Alpha Foundations office in the Tampa area. For over 20 years, Alpha Foundations has provided quality service to southern Georgia and the greater state of Florida, including Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Orlando, Fort Myers, and Miami. This opening will be Alpha's sixth location.

"We're thrilled to bring our Alpha Foundation services and expertise to the great homeowners of Tampa," said Matt Malone, founder and chief executive officer of Groundworks. "This new location will finally bring world class, proven solutions for foundation and crawl space repair to the Tampa community but will also allow us to serve the entire state of Florida."

Alpha has a long history with the community, winning multiple awards, including the BBB Torch Award for Ethics and Angi Super Service in 2022. They are a multi-time winner of the Best Companies to Work for in Florida award and are an A+ accredited business with the Better Business Bureau. This new location further solidifies their position as the leading foundation repair provider in this area.

For more information about Groundworks, please visit: https://www.groundworks.com.

About Alpha Foundations

Alpha Foundations, A Groundworks Company, specializes in helping homeowners with their foundation repair, crawl space, and concrete needs. Our top priority is providing high-quality home repair solutions and personalized service across the state of Florida and parts of Georgia. With fully trained technicians, industry-leading products, and nationally backed warranties, Alpha is here to restore your foundation or crawl space. For more information, please visit www.alphafoundations.com.



About Groundworks

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is the nation's leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Groundworks Companies provide residential foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutters installation, and concrete lifting services. Since inception, our combined brands have helped nearly 1.5 million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset, their home. Groundworks operates more than 50 offices across the country and has been named numerous times to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Qualified Remodeler Top 500, BBB integrity award, and Best Places to Work. For more information, please visit www.Groundworks.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

