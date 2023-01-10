Becker Welcomes Corporate Shareholder Gabriel Monzon-Cortarelli in New York

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Becker, a multi-practice commercial law firm with attorneys, lobbyists, and other professionals throughout the United States, announces that Gabriel Monzon-Cortarelli has joined as a shareholder in the firm's corporate practice and Chair of the International Practice Group, Europe and Latin America.

Mr. Monzon-Cortarelli was most recently a partner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and will be based in New York and Milan. He has broad experience with cross-border M&A transactions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances involving the United States, Europe, and Latin America, and international capital market offerings for European and Latin American issuers and underwriters.

Mr. Monzon-Cortarelli assists companies, entrepreneurs, and global private markets investors, including managed fund investors, fundless sponsors and private investors, entering or expanding their presence in the United States, Latin American, and European markets, as well as accessing the United States and European major public and private capital markets.

He represents global financial institutions and corporations across a wide array of industries including defense, food and beverage, retail, entertainment, logistics, transportation, automotive, engineering and energy.

Born in Buenos Aires, Mr. Monzon-Cortarelli is fluent in English, Italian and Spanish. He is dual-qualified in the United States and the United Kingdom and is registered with various European Bars. He received his LL.M from Fordham University School of Law, his LL.B. from University College London and his Executive MBA from Università Bocconi School of Management.

Becker's Managing Shareholder and CEO Gary Rosen said, "The firm is delighted to welcome Gabriel and his international, entrepreneurial approach to business. He will be a great asset to our corporate practice as we develop our European and Latin American focus and further the global reach of our growing International Practice Group."

Becker's New York Regional Managing Shareholder Victor DiGioia added, "We are thrilled to gain a lawyer of Gabriel's caliber and background. His international experience and business perspective will be of great assistance for businesses entering or expanding their presence in the United States."

Mr. Monzon-Cortarelli noted, "I am excited to join Becker and be part of the team while using the relationships that I've carefully developed and cultivated throughout my 20-plus year career to grow the European and Latin American practices."

Becker's European & Latin American International practice group advises foreign clients with interests in the United States, U.S.-based clients with interests abroad, and foreign and domestic partners in cross-border trade and joint ventures. More specifically, our clients include foreign corporations, international subsidiaries, U.S. firms, foreign and domestic governments, venture funds and emerging businesses, investment funds, tax-exempt organizations, corporate boards, executives, and entrepreneurs. The firm provides sophisticated counsel on corporate and regulatory law, as well as on all aspects of litigation and dispute resolution.

Becker, with headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is a multi-practice commercial law firm with attorneys, lobbyists and other professionals at offices throughout the East Coast. More information is available at www.beckerlawyers.com.

