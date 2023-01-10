eSSENTIAL Accessibility and Level Access Complete Next Step of Merger: Unifying Identity Under the Level Access Name

Consolidated brand now reflected on newly designed website featuring unified product offering

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Access , the trusted provider of enterprise digital accessibility solutions and eSSENTIAL Accessibility, the pioneer of Accessibility-as-a-Service, have completed the next step of their merger, announcing they have officially become one brand and will operate as Level Access. The convergence of these two companies is now reflected with a new corporate logo and website that combines the identities of two of the most well-known and well-respected brands in digital accessibility, featuring a unified product offering.

Level Access Logo (PRNewswire)

"When we announced our merger, we made a commitment to define the future of accessibility by combining our unique approaches, technology, and talent," said Tim Springer, Founder and CEO of Level Access. "After months of work, I'm thrilled to announce our path forward as the new Level Access and showcase our new website. It highlights our formidable, combined solution, now joining together the most advanced digital accessibility platform with the deepest bench of subject matter expertise. And this is just the beginning. We will continue to accelerate our pace of innovation to deliver to our customers the most advanced solution to support their individual digital accessibility programs at scale."

The newly designed LevelAccess.com introduces the updated corporate logo, which combines the Level Access wordmark with the eSSENTIAL Accessibility icon. The icon will continue to be used by client organizations in order to demonstrate their commitment to delivering fully inclusive and accessible digital experiences. The site also includes an updated solution section showcasing the comprehensive and streamlined approach to solving digital accessibility, a more robust accessibility compliance section that draws on the company's combined decades of expertise in the legal and regulatory space, and the consolidation of hundreds of educational resources covering dozens of digital accessibility-related topics applicable to all industries.

"We are confident that unifying as Level Access provides a solid foundation from which to communicate with the market. It enables us to continue to transform the digital accessibility solution space at a global scale, while carrying forward eSSENTIAL Accessibility's innovative approach," said Mark Steele, Co-Founder and CEO of eSSENTIAL Accessibility, now President of Level Access. "We're excited to continue the illustrious and well-regarded legacy of Level Access, forwarding the adoption of accessibility to make the digital world work equally for all."

For more information about how Level Access is building a more accessible future, visit levelaccess.com .

About Level Access

Level Access has an unparalleled history in helping customers achieve and maintain compliance with the full scope of accessible technology regulations and standards including the ADA, WCAG, CVAA, AODA, EU directives on digital accessibility, and Section 508. Delivered through a comprehensive suite of software, expert services, and training solutions, the company's solution ensures customers' websites, desktop and mobile applications embedded software, gaming software, digital products, and electronic documents are accessible to everyone. Level Access and eSSENTIAL Accessibility, two leaders in the digital accessibility solution space, announced the completion of their merger in August 2022. To learn more, visit www.levelaccess.com .

