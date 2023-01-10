gigaroo Launches Out of Stealth to Transform the Service Industry Employment Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- gigaroo was founded in 2022 by CEO, Adir Oren, and CRO, Yair Almagor and was built to transform the service industry employment market by enabling employers to find and retain staff on an ongoing basis. In addition to giving Gen-Z jobseekers control over their schedules and wages, employers can benefit from loyal employees by changing their mindsets to be more open to flexible hours.

gigaroo, a future-of-work app has raised a multi-million pre-seed round from ATX Ventures & other private investors.

Today, in the service industry, retaining staff has become a huge challenge for employers. The Industry turnover post-COVID *increased from 79% to over 130%. Job seekers no longer want to work as they used to in the past.

gigaroo, announced that it has raised a multi-million dollar pre-seed round of investment from ATX Venture Partners and other private investors.

"We're thrilled to be out of stealth mode and share this news about our latest investment from ATX Venture Partners officially," said Oren. "This investment represents a vote of confidence in our mission to transform the service industry. We're grateful for ATX's trust and foresight in gigaroo. We continue to experience a high level of interest from early investors such as ATX."

Partner and Co-founder of ATX Venture Partners, Brad Bentz, said, "gigaroo aligns with a long-standing ATX "future of work" thesis and they have a robust platform to help the initial focus areas of both restaurant operators and the transforming talent pool that fills these restaurant positions."

He added, "Increased talent flexibility, enhanced job satisfaction, improved performance, and reduced attrition are all positive outcomes for gigaroo platform participants. We see the hourly wage, Gen-Z, and skilled labor pools as vital segments of the population long underserved by technology innovators and investors, and COVID raised expectations to a level that gigaroo is matching."

About gigaroo:

gigaroo is a future-of-work app that matches service industry employers with relevant Gen-Z job-seekers for long, short or seasonal positions. gigaroo was built to help businesses in the service industry find and retain staff on an ongoing basis by offering the employee the flexibility to choose how and when they work based on their lifestyle and needs. Its mission is to transform the employment market in the service industry. For more information visit www.gigarooapp.com .

About ATX Ventures:

ATX Venture Partners focuses on leading Seed, Series A, and early-stage software investments across the US.

https://www.atxventurepartners.com/

Media Contact: info@gigarooapp.com

View original content:

SOURCE gigaroo