Hitachi Vantara Appoints Industry Veteran Monica Kumar as Chief Marketing Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the modern infrastructure, data management and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced that Monica Kumar has assumed the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at the organization, effective immediately. She reports directly to Chief Executive Officer Gajen Kandiah.

Monica Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, Hitachi Vantara (PRNewswire)

"Great companies are those who can find a way to articulate their value and differentiate themselves in the midst of difficult macroeconomic, geopolitical, or competitive market conditions. Of course, to do so requires a best-in-class marketing organization that can cut through the noise and the uncertainty to clearly, simply, and succinctly tell its story and spotlight customer, partner, and employee value," said Kandiah. "Known to be a fiercely focused, results-driven leader and champion for her customers and partners, I am confident that Monica can help Hitachi Vantara shine an even brighter light on who we are, what we stand for, and how we can uniquely help organizations achieve their business, transformation, and sustainability objectives."

Kumar was most recently the Senior Vice President, Global Marketing and Cloud GTM at Nutanix. During her tenure at Nutanix, she led the simplification of a complex product and solutions strategy, and the scaling and transformation for a $1B+ cloud portfolio. Prior to Nutanix, Monica spent more than 20 years at Oracle, serving in a wide variety of roles, most notably as the CMO of the multi-billion-dollar Oracle Database business. She was responsible for the company's self-driving autonomous database cloud narrative and leading Oracle's data management portfolio transformation to cloud and SaaS. An advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion and a champion for her community, Monica also works with several non-profit organizations including serving on the board of directors for Watermark and City Year Silicon Valley/San Jose and is a Founding Circle Member of Neythri.

"As a company, Hitachi Vantara has some incredible stories to tell," said Kumar. "I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to help showcase not only the solutions, capabilities, and accomplishments of Hitachi Vantara, but the tremendous power of Hitachi and the opportunities it opens for our customers and partners today and tomorrow."

