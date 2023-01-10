Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® Appoints Jana Currier as Interim CEO

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) Executive Committee recently appointed Jana Currier as Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO), to serve until the search process is complete and a candidate has been selected for the permanent role. Since 2019, Currier has been part of HGAR's leadership team as the Director of Member Engagement and most recently as the Chief Operating Officer.

The appointment was necessitated by the departure of longtime HGAR CEO Richard Haggerty, who became CEO of OneKey® MLS on Jan. 1, 2023. OneKey® MLS officially announced Haggerty's appointment on Sept. 20, 2022. HGAR's Executive Committee immediately established both a CEO Search Committee and a succession process to ensure the smooth and successful transition of leadership, additionally retaining an executive search firm to assist in finding a replacement for Haggerty, who led the association for the last 10 years.

"The Executive Committee believes that the combination of Jana's experience as COO, involved in the day-to-day operation of HGAR, as well as her corporate background and previous real estate experience, make her uniquely qualified for the position of interim CEO," said Anthony Domathoti, HGAR President. "I know that Jana will be an effective leader for HGAR during this period, and we appreciate her willingness to serve in this important capacity."

A Realtor since 1992, Currier holds a license in New Jersey and held several positions with Coldwell Banker Currier & Lazier Realtors during her 17-year tenure. While an Associate Broker in Orange County, her leadership positions included a directorship with the Greater Hudson Valley Multiple Listing Service. Currier also served as Director of Training & Development for Mediacom Communications Corp. and was also an executive coach.

She holds a Master of Science in Industrial Psychology from California State University, Long Beach and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Binghamton University. In addition, she has a Graduate Certificate in Organizational and Executive Coaching from New York University.

"I'm honored to be appointed by the Executive Committee as interim CEO while important work is carried out to select the most qualified person to lead our association," said Currier. "I remain committed to HGAR's mission and will continue to work in this new capacity to create opportunities for our members to grow their businesses and succeed in their communities."

The Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors (www.hgar.com) is a not-for-profit trade association representing more than 14,000 real estate professionals in Manhattan, the Bronx, Westchester, Putnam, Rockland and Orange counties. It is the second-largest Realtor association in New York, and one of the largest in the U.S.

