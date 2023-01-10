Hughes Introduces Active Power Edge, Showcases Suite of Managed Services at NRF 2023

New smart power distribution unit from Hughes complements the company's robust managed services and digital signage portfolio

GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), announced it will debut the Hughes Active Power Edge and showcase its suite of managed services at Retail's Big Show 2023, hosted by the National Retail Federation (NRF). The first-of-its-kind power distribution unit (PDU) designed for managed services, the Active Power Edge (model number HS54) represents the latest Hughes innovation to make networks smarter, more reliable and higher performing for enterprise customers.

"By correlating data points like power usage, power conditioning and network performance, the Hughes Active Power Edge enables us to be even more proactive in ensuring reliable business operations for our customers," said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president, enterprise division, Hughes. "Integrating seamlessly into the HughesON™ suite of managed network services, the proprietary Active Power Edge PDU detects and addresses outages autonomously to mitigate network impact with optimal management, reliability, scalability and, ultimately, peace of mind."

When deployed across a Hughes Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) or managed broadband deployment, the Hughes Active Power Edge monitors power and connection status at each endpoint and leverages artificial intelligence to reset outlets and power cycle connected devices as needed. Scalable from a few to thousands of receptacles, the Active Power Edge delivers insights to the HughesON Portal, the single pane-of-glass management viewport for Hughes enterprise customers.

"We know from our own customer help desk that a device reset is all it takes to resolve the issue in about a third of the calls," continued Rasmussen. "The Active Power Edge automatically completes that crucial step to maintain network uptime seamlessly, saving customers time and costly downtime."

A global leader in managed SD-WAN, Hughes has more than 52,000 SD-WAN locations under management and supports 50% of the NRF top 25 retailers with managed network solutions.

At NRF, visitors to the Hughes booth (#3550) can see the Active Power Edge for themselves and learn how the company's portfolio of end-to-end managed services – including SD-WAN, broadband, cybersecurity, Wi-Fi and VoIP solutions – supports retailers on their digital transformations. Visitors can also experience the latest Hughes MediaSignage, the company's cloud-based digital signage and content management solutions, including menu boards and promo boards. On display at NRF, Hughes BreakRoom TV supplies live or on-demand TV programming, wrapped with real-time information feeds on the same HD screen.

For more information on the Hughes Active Power Edge managed PDU or the HughesON suite of managed services and digital signage solutions, visit Hughes at booth #3550 at NRF 2023 January 15-17 or online at https://www.hughes.com/nrf.

