Icertis Places First in Washington's 100 Best Companies to Work For

Icertis Places First in Washington's 100 Best Companies to Work For

Market Leader's Commitment to People-First, Values-Centric Culture Secures the Number One Spot For Large Companies by Seattle Business Magazine

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced that it has been named a Top 100 Company to Work For by Seattle Business Magazine for the sixth consecutive year. Icertis ranked #1 among large companies on the prestigious 2022 list.

Icertis Logo (PRNewswire)

Since its founding, the values-driven approach at Icertis has played a critical role in supporting the company's record growth, AI-enabled solutions, and success as a pioneer of contract intelligence. The company's culture is rooted in its FORTE values – Fairness, Openness, Respect, Teamwork, and Execution – which permeate every level of the organization.

"Our growth is the outcome of the passion and commitment Icertians put into their work," said Pranali Save, Chief Human Resources Officer, Icertis. "As Icertis continues to grow and deliver innovative solutions to customers, we remain dedicated to cultivating a world-class workplace by upholding our FORTE culture and focusing on the principles that form the foundation of our business to help us build trust, strengthen bonds, and create a better world."

The annual 100 Best Companies to Work For initiative identifies, recognizes, and honors the best employers in Washington. Now in its 33rd year, Seattle Business Magazine and its research partner, the Best Companies Group, identify 100 companies in several categories that benefit the area's economy, workforce, and fellow businesses. In addition to recognizing the state's best employers, Seattle Business Magazine uses the list to provide organizations with valuable, anonymous employee feedback.

Qualifying companies across Washington entered the two-part survey process to determine "Washington's 100 Best Companies to Work For," actively engaging in:

Evaluations focused on each nominated Company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics.

An employee survey to measure the employee experience, with the combined scores determining the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group manages Washington's overall registration and survey process, analyzing the data and determining the final rankings.

Icertis celebrates six consecutive years of ranking in the 100 Best Companies to Work for List. The company also received a Gold medal in the 2022 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers for achieving an inclusive, collaborative workplace design inspired by FORTE values, as well as recognition by Newsweek in America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for 2023.

Icertis empowers companies to realize the full intent and higher purpose of every contract, so they can build trust, strengthen bonds, and create a better world. Likewise, through commitments to its employees and community, the company is helping to create a more just, equitable, and sustainable society.

For more information about Icertis, visit www.icertis.com and to see the latest career opportunities, visit www.icertis.com/company/careers.

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 10 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 93+ countries.

Media Contact:

Michelle Rodriguez

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

corpcomm@icertis.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Icertis