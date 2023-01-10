LENNAR PLANS CONTINUED 2023 EXPANSION IN MADISON, WISCONSIN WITH FOUR NEW COMMUNITIES

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home shoppers in the greater Madison area have expanded options in 2023 as Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, continues to grow its local presence with four new single-family home communities: Highlands of Netherwood, The Meadows at Kettle Park West, The Reserve and Windsor Crossing.

Lennar continues to grow its presence in Madison, WI with the introduction of four new single-family communities. Home designs offer one- and two- story floorplans with generous living areas, gourmet kitchens and resort-style owner's suites. (PRNewswire)

Together, these neighborhoods bring 23 of Lennar's most popular floorplans to Oregon, Sun Prairie, Stoughton and Windsor, Wisconsin – all with completed models open and available for tours, and new homes available for sale.

"Lennar is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and known for its beautiful and comfortable home designs, its thoughtfully planned out communities and its contemporary home automation features," said Lennar Division President Chris Gillen. "We're thrilled to be expanding into Madison, which has a real need for quality, competitively priced new homes like ours that appeal to the area's wide mix of homebuyers – from young professionals to growing families to empty nesters."

Homes within Lennar's four new Madison-area communities offer one- and two- story floorplans ranging in size from 1,723 square feet to 2,907 square feet, with three to four bedrooms and two to three baths. All of the homes offer generous living areas, gourmet kitchens and resort-style owner's suites. We offer Traditional, Contemporary Farmhouse, Craftsman and Federalist exterior styles of the homes. Starting prices at Lennar's new Madison communities begin from the mid $400,000s to the high $500,000s.

Every home comes with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where popular options and upgrades are built into home's the base price. Within Lennar's Madison-area communities, this includes GE® Stainless Steel appliances, quartz countertops, kitchen islands, designer stained or white cabinet, Moen® Faucets and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

All homes also incorporate the latest technology with conveniences like Ring video doorbells and security systems, keyless entries and smart thermostats.

Each community offers its own unique amenities, ranging from on-site parks, schools and pavilions to locations near quaint downtowns, golf courses, wineries and the area's many recreational lakes. All are less than a 20-minute drive from downtown Madison, with nearby Interstates 90 and 94 connecting residents to the entire region and placing them just one-and-a-half hours from Lake Michigan.

Home shoppers can visit the Welcome Home Centers for Lennar's new Wisconsin communities at:

Highlands of Netherwood & Meadows at Kettle Park West: 441 Peterson Trail, Oregon, Wisconsin.

The Reserve: 1522 N. Thompson Rd., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

Windsor Crossing: 3993 Banbury St., Windsor, Wisconsin.

More information on model home hours, floorplan options and home sales is also available at (608) 673-6997 or at the Highlands of Netherwood community website, Meadows at Kettle Park community website, The Reserve community website and Windsor Crossing community website, or at www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

