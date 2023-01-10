Two Maids Caps Banner Year with New Mission and Franchising Milestones

Leading Residential Cleaning Brand Celebrates Successful 2022 and Lets Life Shine by Focusing on Cleaners and Expanding Charitable Programs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Maids, the leading residential cleaning franchise, announced today a total brand refresh and enhanced mission to focus on the people at the core of the brand's success. The refresh of their Two Maids brand, formerly Two Maids & a Mop, comes on the heels of a milestone 2022 that saw the franchise concept open its 100th location and a 22% increase in sales leading a network-wide revenue total of over $52 million.

(PRNewsfoto/Two Maids & A Mop) (PRNewswire)

The new Two Maids mission will put an enhanced focus on building deeper relationships with and empowering franchisees to enhance each franchise operator's commitment to their cleaners with opportunities for continued education and ongoing support services. Two Maids is also committed to strengthening their support of the communities the brand serves by aligning with two non-profit organizations, Cleaning for a Reason and the Alliance for Hope International.

Cleaning for a Reason provides free home cleaning to patients battling cancer, since 2006 they have provided free home cleaning for more than 47,000 patients with an estimated value of more than $15 million dollars. Two Maids is enhancing their long-standing relationship with Cleaning for a Reason by becoming an Elite Franchise Partner. Through the existing relationship with Cleaning for a Reason, Two Maids has served more than 1,700 patients by providing over $500,000 of free cleans over the last decade.

The Alliance for Hope International is one of the leading systems and social change organizations in the country focused on creating innovative, collaborative, trauma-informed, hope-centered approaches to meeting the needs of survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and their children, through several initiatives including a network of more than 150 family justice centers across the nation. Two Maids and the Alliance for Hope are coming together to develop a mutually beneficial relationship with a focus on supporting and caring for survivors of domestic violence, a deeply humanitarian issue that impacts over ten million people in the United States per year including both Two Maids cleaners and customers.*

"At the heart of our business Two Maids is built to serve. Our mission has always been about more than just clean homes, our franchise family deeply values our franchisee's cleaners and customers and know they are the core of what makes life shine," said Paul Ebert, president of Two Maids. "We have always strived to cultivate an uplifting company culture where ideas are heard and each associate feels cared for and supported. We believe in taking care of people – be it our franchisees, their cleaners, customers, or those in our communities who may need a little help."

Two Maids opened their 100th franchise location in the United States in Q3 of 2022 with additional openings in the following quarter and marking a 20% total increase from 2021.

"We are excited to launch our new look and tagline 'Let Life Shine,' we know that we will continue to exceed the expectations of our customers by providing them the same excellent customer service and clean homes that they expect from Two Maids." added Ebert. "At the same time our organization is taking this opportunity to establish our franchise locations as the preeminent place to work in the cleaning industry. We will do that by demonstrating that we are powered by caring, not only caring about improving the homes of our customers but the lives of the cleaners who are providing the service, and the communities that we serve."

To learn more about the Two Maids brand and franchise development opportunities, visit https://www.twomaidsfranchise.com/.

About Two Maids

Founded in 2003 in Pensacola, Florida, Two Maids™ currently operates in more than 80 markets across the United States. Designed to provide greater flexibility for customers, the brand offers multiple cleaning packages ranging from one-time cleans to routine services and takes pride in providing safe and reliable professional-grade cleaning supplies and products. Two Maids™ has received numerous accolades including being ranked on the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, for the third consecutive year, and named 2020's fastest-growing cleaning company in America by Inc. Magazine for the fifth time in the past seven years. For more information, visit www.twomaidsandamop.com.

*According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence: https://ncadv.org/STATISTICS#:~:text=On%20average%2C%20nearly%2020%20people,10%20million%20women%20and%20men.

