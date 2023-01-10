UKRAINE HOUSE DAVOS OPENS FROM JAN 16-19 IN DAVOS

STELLAR PROGRAMME OF EVENTS AND SPEAKERS: www.ukrainehousedavos.com

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DAVOS – Ukraine House Davos will open its doors on January 16th, 2023, for four days of panels and cultural events alongside of the World Economic Forum. Returning for its fifth time, this year's programming aims to increase international solidarity and support for Ukraine.

Ukraine's leadership and ordinary Ukrainians have inspired the world with exceptional acts of bravery - from the battlefield to volunteering, from diplomacy to the economy. As President Zelenskyy declared in his historic address to the Joint Session of Congress recently in Washington, DC, «Ukraine didn't fall, Ukraine is alive and kicking». Despite Russia's invasion, Ukraine continues to remain united, defiant, determined, strong and resilient. This is not only a war against Ukraine, but an attack on the principles and values of the democratic world.

Ukraine House Davos will shine a spotlight on this incredible bravery and leadership and will also look at how to rebuild and invest in the future of a peaceful and sovereign Ukraine.

"At Ukraine House Davos this year, we will build on the global outpouring of support for Ukraine that has united the democratic world over this past year," said Ulyana Khromyak, Executive Director, Ukraine House Davos. "This year has been immensely challenging for Ukrainians, with the hardships, pain and suffering continuing every single day. Knowing that the Davos and wider international community stands with Ukraine has been a great source of strength for our nation. We must defend our sovereignty, keep fighting for our freedom and European future, and look forward to rebuilding and revitalizing our great country. We are honored to host world-renowned international speakers, first class moderators, and most of all, inspiring Ukrainians who are defending their nation on the frontlines as well as supporting the country's ongoing resilience and resistance using every means possible. We look forward to welcoming you to Ukraine House Davos."

Amongst the speakers will be high-level Ukrainian officials, mayors of besieged Ukrainian cities, global policy makers, humanitarian activists and international business leaders, journalists, and supporters of a free Ukraine. A special panel will introduce Ukrainian heroes, fighting in the most dangerous hot spots. Full list and registration at www.UkraineHouseDavos.com, including:

Andriy Yermak , Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (videolink)

Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine , Minister of Economic Development and Trade

Mykhailo Fedorov , Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine (videolink)

Rostyslav Shurma, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Oleksii Reznikov , Minister of Defense of Ukraine (videolink)

Dmytro Kuleba , Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (videolink)

G erman Galushchenko , Minister of Energy of Ukraine (videolink)

Oleksandr Tkachenko , Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine

David Arakhamia, Head of the Servant of the People Parliamentary Faction, Secretary of the National Investment Council of Ukraine (videolink)

Yehor Cherniev, Member of Parliament of Ukraine , Chairman of the Permanent Delegation of Ukraine at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly

Kyrylo Budanov , Major General, Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (videolink)

Rustem Umerov , Chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine

Oleksiy Chernyshov , Chief Executive Officer, Naftogaz

Vitaliy Klitchko , Mayor of the City of Kyiv

Oleksandr Senkevych, Mayor of the City of Mykolaiv

Andriy Sadovyi, Mayor of the City of Lviv

Serhiy Sukhomlyn, Mayor of the City of Zhytomyr

Dr. Werner Hoyer , President, European Investment Bank

Odile Renaud-Basso , President, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Makhtar Diop , Managing Director, International Finance Corporation

Kersti Kaljulaid , President of Estonia (2016-2021), United Nations Secretary – General's Global Advocate for Every Woman Every Child, YES Board Member

José Andrés, Founder, World Central Kitchen

Scott Kelly , American astronaut, United24 Ambassador

Elina Svitolina, Ukrainian tennis player, United24 Ambassador

Andriy Shevchenko, Ukrainian football player, United24 Ambassador (videolink)

Yaroslava Gres, United24 Coordinator

Michael Capponi , Founder & President, Global Empowerment Mission

Simonas Kairys, Minister of Culture of the Republic of Lithuania

Masi Nayyem, Ukrainian lawyer, Lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Illia ( Gandalf) Samoilenko, Deputy Commander of the Azov special operations detachment, National Guard of Ukraine

Julia (Taira) Paevska, Ukrainian military servicemember, paramedic, volunteer

Yegor Firsov , Ukrainian lawyer, military medic, evacuation driver and shooter (videolink)

Krystina Waler , Director, Ukrainian Initiatives, Temerty Foundation

Olena Kryvenko , Volunteer, Chairman of the Board, Charitable Organization "Kolo"

Iryna Kondratova , Head of Kharkiv Regional Perinatal Center

Andy Hunder , President, American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine

Ben Driggs , President Global High Growth Regions, Honeywell

Max Liashko , CEO, Parimatch

Marta Poslad, Director, CEE & Transatlantic Public Policy, Google

Alex Long , Director for Public Policy, Opportunity Territories, EMEA, Netflix

Yuliya Badritdinova , General Director in Ukraine , Czechia and Slovakia , McDonald's

Oleg Derevianko , Chairman & Chief Visionary Officer of the Information Systems Security Partners (ISSP), Ukraine

John E. Herbst , Senior Director, Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center

Iryna Ozymok , Founder, International Mayors Summit

Vadym Denysenko , Executive Director, Ukrainian Institute for the Future

Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief, The Economist

Daniel Kurtz-Phelan, Foreign Affairs Editor

Katya Soldak , Editorial Director, Forbes Media's International Editions

This year, Promenade 59 has become a joint space for Ukraine House Davos and Ukraine is You project, which is organized by Victor Pinchuk Foundation in cooperation with the Office of the President of Ukraine. Ukraine is You includes an exhibition about suffering, loss, liberation and hope, brought about by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Discussions and events invite guests to explore these topics with people working on the ground in Ukraine as well as world-leading thinkers and representatives of business and politics focused on supporting Ukraine's defense of freedom and life.

Ukraine House Davos is led by a new Executive Director, Ulyana Khromyak and co-organized by Western NIS Enterprise Fund, Victor Pinchuk Foundation, and Horizon Capital. The Ukraine House Davos Organizing Committee is comprised of four women who volunteer their efforts to produce this event: Jaroslawa Johnson, President and CEO, Western NIS Enterprise Fund; Svitlana Grytsenko, Member of the Board, Victor Pinchuk Foundation; Lenna Koszarny, Founding Partner and CEO, Horizon Capital; Ulyana Khromyak, Executive Director, Ukraine House Davos.

We invite you to visit our website to register your attendance and to discover more: www.ukrainehousedavos.com

Ukraine House Davos will open its doors on Monday, January 16th at 5 pm CET through 10 pm CET on Thursday, January 19 th.

