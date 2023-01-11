Beautiful.ai Launches DesignerBot to Automatically Create Rich Presentations About Anything and Everything Using Generative AI

AI Software Generates Full Business-Ready Presentations With One Text Prompt

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beautiful.ai, the presentation platform that enables anyone to build beautiful presentations, announced today the launch of DesignerBot, a generative AI designed to automate presentation creation and custom image generation.

Utilizing cutting-edge AI technology from OpenAI, Beautiful.ai's DesignerBot generates fully realized presentations, including appropriate text, layouts, photos, icons and design, based on one simple text prompt. The AI automatically creates a wide variety of content and slides for business, school and personal use, including text, lists, icons and charts that can be used for pitch decks, sales proposals, marketing presentations and even abstract concepts - all from a short description provided by the user.

"Instead of wondering where to start on a presentation, users can simply ask DesignerBot to 'Design a pitch deck for a mobile app that sells concert tickets' or 'Create a marketing plan for a social media rollout' or 'Build an effective sales pitch for my software product'," said Mitch Grasso, founder and chief technology officer of Beautiful.ai. "From this one prompt, 10-20 slides are generated and ready to present or make further edits. This is the power of generative AI and the game-changing experience it enables by cutting down the time users spend designing their story and giving them more time to tell it."

Once DesignerBot has built a custom presentation, Beautiful.ai's powerful SmartSlides technology can be used to quickly edit slides by adding or removing content and automatically adapting, resizing and laying out the slides, all while preserving and maintaining corporate brand guidelines. The addition of DesignerBot provides a truly automated zero-to-finish experience to Beautiful.ai's presentation ecosystem - eliminating hours of frustrating effort to design and craft a beautiful presentation narrative.

"Starting from a blank canvas and figuring out how to visualize your story as a series of compelling slides has always been the biggest challenge with traditional presentation software - especially for people without design skills," said Grasso. "Beautiful.ai's mission from day one has been to use assistive AI technology to create software that understands the rules of great design and provides knowledge workers with an entire presentation ecosystem that enables them to create better content, faster and smarter. With the addition of DesignerBot, we can not only offer users an amazing slide design experience, but assist them in creating both a story arc and the actual content of each slide."

In addition to creating presentations from scratch, DesignerBot's generative AI is also available as part of Beautiful.ai's extensive photo library, allowing users to generate unique images and photos if they are unable to find the appropriate imagery among the millions of free stock photos available in Beautful.ai. Working with OpenAI's DALL-E, DesignerBot generates a completely new and unique image from a simple description - giving users access to that elusive photo of 'a teddy bear on a skateboard in Times Square at night' or 'an astronaut holding flowers in the style of Andy Warhol' that would make the perfect addition to a deck.

"I love this! Beautiful.ai just got even better and faster," said Danny Ellis, CEO of Skypecs and Beautiful.ai customer. "This unlocks so much for our team in the 'getting started' phase of presentations. We use Beautiful.ai across our team as a full presentation solution because we love their brand controls and asset libraries, and the powerful addition of artificial intelligence will give the team's copy, images, and charts a head start. This is going to change the way our team builds presentations!"

Beautiful.ai was built from the ground up as a collaborative solution to help organizations control the entire lifecycle of how presentations are built, shared and reused across teams, and presentations can be easily imported or exported to different presentation formats, including PowerPoint, Google Slides and PDF.

Beautiful.ai believes presentations today should be memorable and the storytelling in them should be painless and empowering. Through automated smart content, the Beautiful.ai platform gives everyone – including non-designers – a tool with a built-in designer. More than one million users across 205 countries and 36,000 companies currently use Beautiful.ai's product, including trusted brands such as CVENT, Rakuten and the Phoenix Suns.

About Beautiful.ai

Beautiful.ai is a San Francisco-based presentation platform that uses design automation and artificial intelligence to enable teams to work faster and produce better results. The company's products are built on its SmartSlide technology, which applies the rules and best practices of good design, in real-time, so teams can work smart, work fast, and work beautiful.

