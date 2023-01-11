Blockchain Capital Announces Promotion of Kinjal Shah to General Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Capital, LLC announced the promotion of Kinjal Shah to the role of General Partner. Since joining Blockchain Capital in 2018, Kinjal has become a key investment team member, leading the firm's research content strategy and working closely with founders to offer post-investment support.

During her time at Blockchain Capital, she has played an integral role in the growth of the firm and has made a number of successful investments. Kinjal co-led the seed funding round of Opensea , the first and largest marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and led the funding round of Upshot , an NFT analytics platform. She also created the firm's Research Scholar Program , where college-age candidates have the ability to work closely with the investment team to develop a deep understanding of blockchain technology and venture capital.

"In her five years at the firm, Kinjal has consistently demonstrated her commitment to bringing value to our founders," said Bart Stephens, Founder and Managing Partner of Blockchain Capital. "Her technical depth and expertise in the blockchain industry, along with her track record of investments, have made her an invaluable member of our team. We couldn't be prouder to continue growing alongside Kinjal as a General Partner."

As General Partner, Kinjal will be responsible for driving the overall strategy and direction of the firm, as well as leading the due diligence process and working closely with portfolio companies.

Prior to joining Blockchain Capital, Kinjal was a Senior Consulting Analyst at Fidelity Investments and holds a B.S. in Quantitative Economics from Tufts University.

About Blockchain Capital, LLC

Based in San Francisco, Blockchain Capital is one of the first dedicated venture capital firms to invest exclusively in the blockchain technology sector. Founded in 2013 by Bart and Brad Stephens, Blockchain Capital has funded over 170 startups and is dedicated to working with founders on the principal mission to build world-class companies and projects based on blockchain technology.

