Breakthrough Properties Unveils Plans to Create a World-Leading Research Building in Burgeoning Oxford Life Science Market

Trinity House by Breakthrough Development Will Include 169,000 SF of Research Labs and Offices to Address Demand for Cutting-Edge Environments Across U.K.'s Golden Triangle

OXFORD, England, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough Properties, a leading global life sciences real estate developer, today unveiled development plans for its Trinity House by Breakthrough site in Oxford, England, one of the leading academic and innovation clusters in the world.

Trinity House by Breakthrough (PRNewswire)

At the gateway of the 88-acre ARC Oxford Business Park, Breakthrough plans to transform Trinity House into a unique life sciences environment featuring 169,000 square feet of bespoke labs and offices. The six-story building will incorporate a distinctive and expressive architectural design. With its creative use of glass, incorporation of pocket spaces and terraces, and a jettied ground floor to enhance the sense of arrival and maximize the public outdoor landscape, Trinity House is designed to ensure the science conducted within the building is on full visual display.

Breakthrough's plans for Trinity House, which it submitted to Oxford City Council for approval in late December, reflect Breakthrough's ongoing commitment to increasing energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and providing healthy workspaces. The design includes a series of living walls and dedicated amenity and well-being centers. As with all of its European projects, Breakthrough commits to at least BREEAM Excellent certification, while striving to reach BREEAM Outstanding. Breakthrough expects to commence construction in 2023, with occupancy anticipated in 2025.

Anchored by Oxford University and home to such leading U.K. firms as Oxford Biomedica, Immunocore, and Adaptimmune, the Oxford research cluster is one of the leading – and most supply-constrained – markets in biomedical and life sciences development.

"At Trinity House, we will be creating a vibrant new life sciences ecosystem where leading innovators across biotech and pharma can come together to collaborate," said Breakthrough Properties CEO Dan Belldegrun. "While Oxford has long been home to many of the world's leading academic institutions and researchers, it suffers from a deficit of world-class life science environments for translational research. Trinity House will help alleviate that imbalance."

"The U.K.'s life sciences industry has consistently been recognized as one of our strongest economic sectors and a key driver of future growth," said Thomas Renn, Breakthrough Properties Vice President of Acquisitions and Development for Europe. "Projects like Trinity House are vital to this effort. In addition to providing exactly the type of premier research and development environments that leading life science companies need, Breakthrough's fully integrated design, development, and property management team are there to support our clients as they scale operations, recruit talent and raise capital at each stage of their growth cycle."

Founded in 2019, Breakthrough has established itself as one of the most active players in the life sciences sector, with approximately five million square feet of projects in its global pipeline. In 2022, Breakthrough acquired both Trinity House and The Vitrum Building, located inside St. John's Innovation Park in Cambridge.

Breakthrough is also active in major life science markets throughout the United States. In Boston, it recently completed The 105 by Breakthrough, which now serves as CRISPR Therapeutics' U.S. Research & Development headquarters. It is also currently constructing Torrey View by Breakthrough, a 10-acre research and development campus in San Diego that will be anchored by a new innovation center for BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company).

About Breakthrough Properties (www.btprop.com)

Formed in 2019 as a joint venture between global real estate owner, developer, and investor Tishman Speyer and biotechnology investment firm Bellco Capital, Breakthrough Properties is a life science real estate development company that leverages cross-sector collaboration to deliver environments that foster innovation and scientific breakthroughs. Breakthrough Properties' mission is to acquire, develop and operate the best life science properties in leading urban technology centers around the world and support scientific innovation across biotechnology, agriculture, and nutrition. Breakthrough combines Tishman Speyer's decades of global real estate development experience with Bellco Capital's industry-making biotechnology entrepreneurship to reimagine environments where companies can create life-changing therapies for patients.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Breakthrough Properties