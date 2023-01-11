C.A. Fortune Expands Deductions Capabilities with TrewUp Partnership

C.A. Fortune now offers one-of-a-kind deductions solution through partnership with TrewUp

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C.A. Fortune, a national, consumer brands agency headquartered in Chicago, is entering a partnership with TrewUp, a technology firm providing insights and dashboard style reporting for deduction management. Between C.A. Fortune's best-in-class service and TrewUp's tech-forward innovation, this strategic partnership provides clarity to a complex side of the CPG business.

"C.A. Fortune has long been a pioneer of adopting cutting edge technologies that offer innovative and valuable solutions. We're excited to partner with C.A. Fortune to bring TrewUp's deduction management software and state of the art platform to their client base," said Kyle Barnholt, Co-Founder and CEO of TrewUp. "This collaboration brings solutions to a well-known pain point in the CPG industry. Our combined services complement one another to introduce a powerful deduction management solution that creates automation, historical data, and real time visibility like never before."

"One of C.A. Fortune's corporate values is "Innovate Fearlessly," and deductions management is no different. While managing deductions can be a point of frustration for many manufacturers, we have leaned into technology to turn deduction management into a positive point-of-difference for our clients." said Brit Cattey, Sr. Director C.A. Support at C.A. Fortune. "With TrewUp's capabilities, our team spends less time deciphering deductions and more time ensuring that our clients' dollars are being spent correctly and wisely. TrewUp's innovation combined with C.A. Fortune's expertise is a game changer!"

About C.A. Fortune

Originally founded in 1983 and subsequently expanded under current ownership, C.A. Fortune has grown into a leading, privately-held, full-service consumer brands agency. With nationwide coverage, the company offers clients a comprehensive solution — including sales management, a sales accelerator, marketing and branding, insights, retail activation, and digital and e-commerce services. C.A. Fortune is headquartered in Chicago and has regional offices across the country. To learn more, visit CAFortune.com.

About TrewUp

Founded in 2021, TrewUp's innovative software reads, extracts, and interprets data from deduction backup documents, which previously came in static PDF, image, and CSV documents. This data is automatically uploaded and available in an online platform. It's organized for CPG founders, sales teams and accounting specialists to quickly gain visibility to deduction data by indirect retailer, deduction category, and by item.

To learn more, visit TrewUp.com

