Greenlight Networks Announces Unprecedented 1 Gig Price Decrease and New 5 Gig Internet Offering

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight Networks ("Greenlight"), the fastest fiber-to-the-home provider in New York State, announced today that it is making 1 Gig and 2 Gig Internet more affordable while simultaneously rolling out a new 5 Gig Internet offering.

Greenlight is reducing the cost of 1 Gig Internet by $25 per month and 2 Gig Internet by $100 per month, which is unprecedented in these challenging economic times. The changes allow the company to stay ahead of the growing connectivity needs of customers and provide them with exactly what they need – consistently fast and affordable Internet.

New Service Offerings and Price Comparison

2022 500 Mbps 750 Mbps 1 Gig 2 Gig

$50 $75 $100 $200 2023 500 Mbps 1 Gig 2 Gig 5 Gig

$50 $75 $100 $200

"We know inflation is hurting our communities and impacting our customers. At the same time, families are using more bandwidth than ever for streaming, gaming and working from home. We are proud to be able to offer more Internet speed for less money," said Mark Murphy, President and CEO of Greenlight Networks. "While the costs to build and manage our network are going up considerably, we're doing our best to hold the line on price increases. We place a major emphasis on listening to our customers and they need faster internet at affordable prices. It's as simple as that."

Affordability is often a common barrier to Internet services. Despite inflation ending the year at a 40-year high and the steady increase in the cost of consumer goods and services, Greenlight remains committed to keeping its prices down. Since its launch in 2011, the company has offered fiber services at an affordable pricing model starting at just $50 which remains the baseline price today.

Importantly, all Greenlight's Internet services, including the new 5 Gig service, are symmetrical meaning the upload and download speeds are the same. Symmetrical Internet provides the most reliable and robust Internet connectivity without latency and delays and supports maximum connectivity with a dedicated connection.

A study released by the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) in 2021 determined a family of four will require symmetrical broadband speeds of at least 2 Gbps to adequately meet their needs. Research commissioned by FBA and conducted by RVA LLC Market Research and Consulting concluded fiber is the best option for deploying future-proof networks, highlighting the ability to increase bandwidth as needed on fiber and lower operational costs compared to other technologies.

"Because our network is all-fiber, it is future proof, which means we can easily adapt our network and service offerings to how and how much our customers use bandwidth. Some of our competitors limit or discourage high-bandwidth applications because they simply can't provide the speeds required to support customers' needs," added Murphy. "The same Greenlight Networks fiber that our team has been installing in regions across the state can support increased speeds of up to 10 Gig and much higher."

In addition to new service offerings and pricing updates, Greenlight has also updated its website. There's a new look and enhanced shopping cart functionality, providing an elevated e-commerce inspired user experience. Greenlight services are now accessible to more than 120,000 households across the state, growing access to 20% more homes in the last three months. To learn more about Greenlight Networks' new services or neighborhood availability, visit www.GreenlightNetworks.com.

About Greenlight Networks

Greenlight Networks is an ultra-high-speed, broadband service provider, offering residential and small business customers Internet speeds up to 5 Gigabits per second. Greenlight Networks was founded in 2011 and builds, owns, and operates a fiber-optic network that provides extremely high-speed Internet connections. The company's high-speed fiber Internet network is currently available to more than 120,000 homes in 21 municipalities in the Rochester, Buffalo, Binghamton, and Albany areas. For more information, visit GreenlightNetworks.com or find it on Facebook.com/GreenlightNetworks, and @GreenlightFiber on Twitter.

