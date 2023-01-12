Blue River Announces Record Number Of Closed Deals in 2022

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue River Financial Group announced a record-breaking year in 2022 dealmaking activity. The company experienced dynamic growth in 2022, and nearly doubled the number of closed transactions vs 2021. Blue River closed 26 deals across various sectors such as Distribution, Business Services, Manufacturing, Software, Technology & Engineering.

For the buy-side, 2022 marked a new standard of productivity. Blue River clients demonstrated steadfast commitment to achieving acquisitive goals.

Sara Clevenger, Blue River Principal and Buy-Side Practice Leader, stated, "Acquisitive appetites remained strong across a multitude of industries. We were thrilled to launch add-on strategies for corporate acquirers as well as multiple add-on and platform searches for some of the most reputable sponsors in middle-market private equity."

The sell-side guided middle-market business owners prepared to take advantage of 2022's historic premiums.

Thomas Hagan, Managing Director and Sell-Side Practice Leader, stated, "For many of our clients, these transactions are the culmination of a lifetime's work and represent a significant portion of their net worth."

To support the company's growth, Blue River made nine additions to the team in 2022 and promoted several people who demonstrated exceptional leadership skills.

"Doubling the deal volume of the firm couldn't be accomplished without many in the organization stepping up and performing above and beyond expectations. We've increased our professional staff to insure we continue to provide the highest quality service to our clients," said Bryan Berent, Managing Partner.

2022 was also a year of notable recognition. M&A Source awarded Blue River with the Top M&A Firm of the Year, Advisor of the Year and Platinum Club Award. UK-based Global Advisory Experts (GAE) also honored Blue River as the Middle Market M&A Advisory Firm of the Year in Michigan, US.

William Loftis, Managing Partner, noted, "We experience no greater honor than when professional acquirers and business owners entrust their transactional needs to our care. Blue River's growth continually humbles me."

January 2023 marks Blue River's twentieth anniversary.

About Blue River

Blue River Financial Group is a middle-market investment banking and M&A advisory firm. With over 20 years of experience across 50 global industries, Blue River has become one of the nation's premier providers of buy-side, sell-side, and valuation services. It assists public corporations, private equity groups, and other institutional acquirers in deal-sourcing, negotiating, and closing transactions, and guides business owners through the selling process. Learn more at https://goblueriver.com/.

