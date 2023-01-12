CONTROLTEK Unveils New Website for Enhanced Customer Experience

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader in tamper-evident packaging, retail asset protection and RFID inventory and asset tracking solutions, unveils new website for enhanced customer experience which is located at www.controltekusa.com. This newly designed website offers quick and easy access to essential information and richer insight into CONTROLTEK's comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions and services.

The new website offers a mobile-friendly, modern design, improved functionality and enhanced rich content focused on CONTROLTEK's mission to provide best-in-class solutions to protect your assets, deter theft and improve your profitability.

"Our new website marks an important milestone in our company's plan for growth and expansion, creating a unified hub to showcase the full range of solutions we offer," said Tom Meehan, CFI, President at CONTROLTEK. "It was important to us that our financial institution, government agency, retail, aerospace and manufacturing partners had access to information that would help them make informed decisions and solve their challenges."

"It is our goal to be the trusted source for the best tamper-evident security packaging, retail asset protection and RFID solutions," said Rod Diplock, CEO at CONTROLTEK. "We are committed to sharing our expertise and knowledge and our website provides a place where we can share information, articles, and resources that truly deliver value to our industry partners and clients."

"We developed the website with the user experience in mind, ensuring that our clients could easily navigate information, resources and shop our products." said Brian Gross, COO at CONTROLTEK. "Our clients in the retail and financial sectors who are familiar with shopping for their tamper-evident packaging and cash handling supplies online will have an improved and more convenient way to make their purchases."

CONTROLTEK invites visitors to explore the new site, which includes a robust blog, new resource centers, and the ability to shop the latest in tamper-evident packaging and operational supplies by visiting www.controltekusa.com.

About CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, retail EAS asset protection and RFID solutions. The company's line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps financial institutions, government agencies, and retailers protect their assets better and run their operations more efficiently. As a company with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises.

