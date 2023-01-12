Mobile Health On-Site Respirator Fit Testing Team Travels Over 66K Miles in 2022

Mobile Health reports record distance traveled for on-site fit testing, preventing millions in OSHA fines and protecting thousands of U.S. employees.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health's team of traveling clinicians recorded over 66,000 miles traveled in 2022 for on-site respirator fit testing events. The company brings both qualitative and quantitative fit testing to the doorstep of employers, protecting thousands of employees from workplace hazards and preventing millions in OSHA fines for their clients.

Mobile Health reports record distance traveled for on-site fit testing, preventing millions in OSHA fines and protecting thousands of U.S. employees. (PRNewswire)

Mobile Health reports record distance traveled for on-site fit testing, preventing millions in OSHA fines.

OSHA Respiratory Protection Standard 1910.134 regulates essential industries such as healthcare, construction, agriculture, manufacturing, and more. Mobile Health is the only occupational health company with true nationwide reach. Between their mobile fleet, on-site teams, and 6,500 clinics, there is no employer they can't serve. From as far south as Florida to the top of Oregon, the mobile fleet has allowed Mobile Health to meet clients no matter where they are.

GOING THE 'EXTRA MILE'

"We are so proud of our respirator fit testing teams," said Andrew Shulman, CEO of Mobile Health, "There is no job too big or too small for them. Because of these incredible people, our on-site respirator fit testing services have reached more employers and more employees that need workplace protection."

Going the extra mile is a very literal phrase for Mobile Health. Their fit testing teams have deployed overnight to meet clients' OSHA compliance deadlines. They have created programs to help combat the impact of PPE shortages. They have performed 39K fit tests in one single on-site event.

For 39 years Mobile Health has been the leader in occupational health and employment related medical examinations for businesses across the United States. Mobile Health keeps employers in compliance with all OSHA or Department of Health regulation, and employees safe and protected. When it comes to fit testing, their motto is, 'Any mask, anytime, anywhere.' Mobile Health offers both qualitative fit testing for half-face respirators and quantitative fit testing for full-face respirators. Mobile Health is the only company with on-site teams ready to serve all industries across the U.S. to meet their respiratory protection needs.

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health is a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider with 39 years of clinical excellence. Their 6,500+ nationwide clinics and on-site teams offer every medical exam employers need for hiring and compliance. Mobile Health enables businesses to consolidate to one provider for OSHA/DOH compliance and for building a safer, healthier workforce. Their expert teams design programs to reduce employer bottlenecks, increase throughput, and make occupational health easier than ever before. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

Media Contact:

Dave Schramm

Chief Marketing Officer

(269) 270-6677

dschramm@mobilehealth.net

Mobile Health (PRNewsfoto/Mobile Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mobile Health