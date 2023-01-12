Nulogy's software moves into the fast lane with co-packing of automotive spare parts for CEVA Logistics in Australia

BRISTOL, United Kingdom, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy's relationship with CEVA Logistics is continuing to forge ahead after its flexible cloud-based software was chosen as the new platform for the co-packing of automotive spare parts at its Melbourne facility in Australia.

Nulogy's industry-leading contract packing software is replacing the existing solution in order to meet the growing requirements for the handling of automotive parts. By digitalising operations at the site, Nulogy will drive enhanced visibility and real-time production monitoring, as well as improve materials and inventory management for the business and its customers.

Nulogy has successfully supported the implementation of its solution at several CEVA co-pack sites around the globe, including in the Netherlands, Poland, France, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. This new implementation in Australia expands the use of Nulogy from FMCG sector clients to the automotive sector.

Bart Beeks, Global Contract Logistics Leader at CEVA Logistics, said: "At CEVA Logistics, our focus is on providing our customers with a complete, agile, and efficient warehousing solution. This includes providing state-of-the-art contract packing services and our strengthened partnership with Nulogy will allow us to further digitalise our operations worldwide, especially in growth markets."

Josephine Coombe, Managing Director, Europe, Nulogy, said: "As trusted partners in providing digitalisation across CEVA Logistics' global co-packing network, we're delighted to see the adoption of Nulogy in Australia.

"Innovators like CEVA Logistics recognise the powerful benefits that digitalisation brings to their co-packing businesses, enabling faster, higher quality and responsive service to customer needs whatever the products.

"As automotive customers demand collaborative and responsive partners across their supply chains, our customers enjoy significant competitive advantage in the market because of the customer service, quality and traceability benefits Nulogy delivers."

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables consumer brands and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform optimises contract manufacturing and co-packing operations, while empowering consumer brands and their external suppliers to accelerate network responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

Visit Nulogy online at www.nulogy.com.

