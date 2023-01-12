Scan-Optics Expands Technology Partnership with UKG

Simplifying the transition to UKG with the digitization of HR files

MANCHESTER, Conn., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scan-Optics, a leader in intelligent data management and digital transformation, today announced its expanded technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people. With more than 315 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the HCM industry focused on creating better employee experiences for all people, to improve business outcomes.

"As a trusted UKG technology partner since 2017, we have partnered on digital transformation projects globally providing data migration solutions into the UKG platform," said Jeff Mitchell, Scan-Optics CEO. "We are very excited to expand our partnership while continuing to provide our collective customers with intelligent data management solutions that help digitize, organize and optimize critical information to help people work smarter and serve their customers at the highest levels" said Jeff Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer at Scan-Optics.

With this collaboration, organizations utilizing both Scan-Optics and UKG will be able to convert and digitize paper documents, seamlessly transferring existing data from legacy HRIS systems into UKG Pro Document Manager. Utilizing Pro's APIs and Scan-Optics' easy.forward™ platform, an AI and Machine Learning-data solution, files will be accurately uploaded, organized and classified into predetermined folders. As a result, customers will be able to retrieve documents faster while keeping files updated and audit ready.

Additionally, Scan-Optics provides a dedicated project management team to assist with logistics, such as project workflow, transportation, deliveries, and pickups of data or physical documents, alleviating the stress of project management and allowing customers to utilize their valuable resources elsewhere. Over the last 5 years, Scan-Optics has delivered over 15 million scanned document images successfully to UKG solutions.

UKG solutions are developed on the FleX platform. FleX by UKG is a modern technology platform purpose-built to support great workplaces. FleX Flow, a highly adaptable API framework, anchors UKG solutions in the flow of work where people need and want them most, and helps businesses connect existing IT with innovative or emerging applications to improve their workplace.

"At UKG, we strive to create lifelong partnerships with our customers, helping them create modern people experiences to drive better business outcomes and anticipate employee needs beyond just work," said Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG. "By cultivating a highly engaged ecosystem of technology partners, including Scan-Optics, we're able to simplify important business processes so that HR teams can focus on their top priority: serving people."

As a result of the longevity of this strategic partnership and Scan-Optics' dedication to providing exceptional customer service, the data management company was recently named UKG's 2022 White Glove Partner of the Year recipient. This designation is reserved for strategic partners who embody UKG's "Purpose of People" culture, provides unwavering customer service and maintains the company's "Partner for Life" mentality.

ABOUT SCAN-OPTICS, LLC.

Scan-Optics is a global leader in digital transformation, intelligent data management, document conversion and business process optimization. With over 50 years of experience serving private, government and higher education institutions, Scan-Optics helps customers digitally transform their businesses by leveraging AI technology, machine learning and cloud-based solutions.

With a range of solutions, including information management, robotics process automation, enterprise content management and professional services, Scan-Optics helps customers energize data through its easy.forward™ platform. This proprietary platform helps promote speed, efficiency and data transparency within a customer's work environment.

