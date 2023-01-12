SCOTCH PORTER BECOMES THE FASTEST-GROWING BEARD & HAIR CARE BRAND IN US MULTI-OUTLET CHANNELS

Highlighting the Company's Remarkable Growth Within Its Active Categories Over the Last Year and Emphasizing How the Brand Is Reimagining the Category for the Future

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scotch Porter , the award-winning grooming and wellness brand committed to providing solutions to the problems men face daily through the development of clean, affordable, non-toxic products, today announced that it had been identified via IRI Worldwide as the fastest growing male grooming brand within the US beard and hair care market. The brand's growth of over 70% in the last year in US multi-outlet (MULO) channels is evidence of the consumer demand for clean and affordable grooming solutions and how Scotch Porter's robust growth strategies — rooted in a deep understanding of the consumer and their needs — have allowed the company to meet this demand at retail.

"It is exciting to be recognized for our growth within the market. We are witnessing men's understanding of grooming increasingly broadening from a conventional focus on shaving and hygiene to a more intentional approach to holistic wellness," said Calvin Quallis, CEO & Founder of Scotch Porter. "In a recent brand survey, 69% of Black men reported looking for a brand that positively impacts communities. As we look to the future, our wellness-centered approach to men's grooming and personal care allows us to speak to the comprehensive identity of the consumer — championing a new definition of masculinity and what it means to be a man in today's society. Scotch Porter is not only providing men with the tools to take care of themselves but sharing their values of supporting their communities and those around them."

In September 2022, the brand introduced the Scotch Porter Impact Fund, donating over $240K of products and grants to organizations impacting communities in the areas of Education & Job Training, Entrepreneurship, and Recidivism. Committed to supplying men with the tools needed to transform their lives, Scotch Porter intends to continue driving its growth and reach even more consumers by expanding its product line-up and entering new product categories. This year will welcome the anticipated introduction of the brand's body care portfolio. Scotch Porter also plans to accelerate customer accessibility through its continued retail expansion in Food/Drug/Mass nationwide.

"There's a rapidly growing need for a grooming brand that not only provides clean, non-toxic solutions to the everyday concerns of multicultural men but also values the practice of self-care and self-improvement for all men," said Christian Chopra, President of Scotch Porter. "As consumer behaviors continue to evolve, Scotch Porter is at the center of answering this demand. This year, we will continue scaling rapidly to expand our distribution channels, continue innovating on our product offering, and growing our organization and team."

In the last year, Scotch Porter achieved several additional exciting milestones that will set it apart from legacy men's personal care brands while also accelerating its growth in the future. The brand attained the highest index with BIPOC shoppers while also growing distribution in Retail and experiencing triple-digit growth on Amazon, exponentially serving more customers than ever before.

About Scotch Porter

Scotch Porter develops multi-functional products to enhance the everyday guy's experience because their hair, skin, and body benefit from key ingredients such as Kale protein, Biotin Liposomes, and Pomegranate Enzymes. It's with that same spirit that Scotch Porter continues to build out clean, better-for-you grooming and wellness products; solutions to the real issues men face daily.

