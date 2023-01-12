Sena Health Secures Investment from Regal Healthcare Capital Partners

The funding will be used to develop Sena's tech platform.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sena Health announced today that it has partnered with Care2U, an in-home acute care provider backed by Regal Healthcare Capital Partners. The partnership, through which Care2U invested in Sena, will help expedite the development of the Sena Health Technology Platform and will facilitate additional expansion.

Founded in 2020, Sena Health partners with hospitals, payers, and medical groups to enable hospital-level care in patients' homes. Sena's Care Coordination Center operates 24/7/365 and coordinates in-home care for a wide range of medical conditions through its network of community providers throughout the Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey region.

Sena Health strives to form high-quality strategic partnerships. "We were very selective in choosing a strategic investment partner," said Dr. Anthony Wehbe, Founder and CEO of Sena Health. "Sena is excited to work with Care2U and Care2U's capital partner, Regal Healthcare. Regal has a unique model investing in healthcare teams and forming partnerships across the country to create value for all stakeholders."

Regal Healthcare Capital Partners provides operational expertise and financial backing to accelerate growth for leading healthcare entrepreneurs. "We are thrilled that Care2U will invest in and partner with the team at Sena Health," said Dr. David Kim, Co-Founder and General Partner of Regal Healthcare Capital Partners. "Sena has a demonstrated ability to innovate at-home care diverse models and to partner with leading institutions around the country."

About Sena Health

Sena Health enables healing at home for many medical conditions that would typically require a hospital stay. Care Coordinators are available 24/7/365 and facilitate the seamless delivery of hospital-level services into patients' homes according to patients' needs and preferences. Sena Health also provides consulting services, program launch support services, and the staffing and technology to support each patient. Sena provides support services to developers of advanced at-home care across six states with a strong growth trajectory.

About Care2U

Care2U is a New York-based digital healthcare company that provides care in the home to patients with a wide range of medical needs. Care2U's home-based interventions enhance patient outcomes, increase patient satisfaction, and reduce unnecessary hospital admissions and re-admissions.

About Regal

Regal Healthcare Capital Partners is a New York-based private equity and investment firm that partners with leading healthcare entrepreneurs in fragmented sectors of healthcare. Regal's team and core investor group of healthcare professionals provide a unique combination of operational expertise and financial backing to accelerate growth. Regal's mission is to help healthcare entrepreneurs grow their businesses so that they can provide high-quality, patient-centric care to more patients while creating value for all stakeholders.

