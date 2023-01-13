CHS Inc. and Cargill to expand TEMCO operations to include the Texas Gulf

TEMCO joint venture will expand market access and open new opportunities for U.S. farmers

ST. PAUL and MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHS Inc. and Cargill, two of the nation's leading agribusinesses, announced today the intent to expand the scope of their joint venture, TEMCO LLC, by adding the Cargill-owned export grain terminal in Houston, Texas. The addition of the Houston terminal will expand the joint venture's export capabilities, providing shipping access for grains, oilseeds and byproducts through the port of Houston.

TEMCO currently operates three facilities in the Pacific Northwest: Portland, Ore.; Kalama, Wash.; and Tacoma, Wash. These three facilities distribute grain to global markets, primarily located in the Asia-Pacific region. Through TEMCO, both companies look forward to building on 24 years of successful partnership to expand global grain market access for U.S. farmers to help meet the increasing global need for food.

"We're pleased to continue to build upon our successful relationship with Cargill to expand the reach of TEMCO," says John Griffith, executive vice president of ag business for CHS. "In keeping with our purpose of creating connections to empower agriculture, access to the Houston terminal provides additional options for area cooperatives and farmers to participate in the global marketplace, helping to advance CHS growth strategy for the region and open new opportunities for U.S. farmers."

The Houston terminal is located approximately 40 miles inland from the Gulf of Mexico via Galveston Bay. With six million bushels of storage and capacity for 350 rail cars, the facility handles up to 250 million bushels annually. The terminal receives both trucks and railcars with a variety of commodities for global export.

"We look forward to expanding our joint venture by integrating the Houston terminal and leveraging the successful operating model that's in place today with TEMCO," said Sheryl Wallace, president of North America Grain for Cargill. "We are excited to provide additional market access and opportunities for our farmer customers and to better serve our global demand customers."

"The TEMCO team is excited to integrate the Houston terminal into our operations," says Brian Kubik, general manager for TEMCO. "This expansion will create efficiencies and opportunities for TEMCO and its employees."

About Cargill

Cargill helps the world's food system work for you. We connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients and families with daily essentials—from the foods they eat to the floors they walk on. Our 160,000 team members around the world innovate with purpose, empowering our partners and communities as we work to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, sustainable way. From feed that reduces methane emissions to waste-based renewable fuels, the possibilities are boundless. But our values remain the same. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing. It's how we've met the needs of the people we call neighbors and the planet we call home for 157 years—and how we'll do so for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About CHS

CHS Inc. (www.chsinc.com) is a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Diversified in energy, agronomy, grains and foods, CHS is committed to creating connections to empower agriculture, helping its farmer-owners, customers and other stakeholders grow their businesses through its domestic and global operations. CHS supplies energy, crop nutrients, seed, crop protection products, grain marketing services, production and agricultural services, animal nutrition products, foods and food ingredients, and risk management services. The company operates petroleum refineries and pipelines and manufactures, markets and distributes Cenex® brand refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products.

