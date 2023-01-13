Passionate Entrepreneur Brings Roanoke its First Capriotti's

Capriotti's Fans Can Get their Hands on Award-Winning Sandwiches in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, will debut a new location in Roanoke at 3951 Brambleton Avenue on January 14. Capriotti's brings the Roanoke community its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning along with other favorites all made with fresh ingredients.

(PRNewsfoto/Capriotti's Sandwich Shop) (PRNewswire)

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Roanoke Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Roanoke community.

At 18-years-old, Kris Waldoch found his passion for the restaurant industry as a server before quickly working his way up to management. Waldoch helped open several prominent restaurants in Atlanta, served as the Director of Food and Beverage for Sheraton, and was the Regional Director for another franchise throughout his successful career in hospitality. The Roanoke Valley resident is prepared to bring the community its first Capriotti's. He is ready to share his enthusiasm for the high-quality sandwiches with the rest of his town as an involved business within the community.

"When deciding to invest, I fell in love with the culture and food quality of Capriotti's," said Waldoch. "I really enjoy the conversations I get to have with guests at a restaurant and am looking forward to being a family driven place in Roanoke."

Roanoke Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The Roanoke Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, online ordering, and third-party delivery services. Capriotti's in Roanoke offers catering for any event, from corporate events to birthday parties, with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches, or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 678-576-4372.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs, and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks, and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Seth Goodman, Fishman PR | sgoodman@fishmanpr.com | 847-945-1300

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop