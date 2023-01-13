Popular School Choice Fair Returns, Bringing Fun, Free Backpacks for Families

1,000+ community members, 100+ local schools, vendors to attend annual celebration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For 5 years running, Parents Challenge's El Paso County School Fair has become an annual source of fun and practical information for families as they school search. This year it will be bigger than ever.

The all-inclusive school fair returns on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Event Center. More than 1,000 parents and students will step through the Center's doors to explore more than 75 local school options and community resource vendors at the fair, from after-school tutoring to cooking classes.

Besides educational resources, the fair offers fun and entertainment for the whole family, including a photo booth, a DJ, face painting, a magician, a bounce house, cotton candy and other snacks, and raffle prizes. While supplies last, attending families will receive a free backpack with school supplies and books. Information will be available for families in both English and Spanish through the involvement of Conoce tus Opciones Escolares, a project of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

The fair will be the largest school choice celebration in Colorado as School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28) kicks off nationwide, connecting parents with local options and giving schools the opportunity to showcase what makes them a good fit for families. The history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2023 will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states.

"There are so many choice options in El Paso County, because 'One size does not fit all'. That is why choice is so important," said Deborah Hendrix, executive director of Parents Challenge. "Many families are looking for opportunities that fit the needs of their children and this event provides that resource. Join us and learn what is available."

Parents Challenge, which is hosting the event, is an organization committed to expanding educational opportunities for students and parents in the Pikes Peak region.

Join the festivities on Jan. 21 at the Colorado Springs Event Center, located at 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. The event will take place in Hall A.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

