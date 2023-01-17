2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms by Gartner® Recognizes Mendix as a Leader for Fourth Consecutive time

Low-code is taking over the enterprise development landscape as organizations are under pressure to quickly modernize and innovate their application portfolio

Mendix placed furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision for the fourth time in a row

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in modern enterprise application development, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAPs) . Mendix was also positioned furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision. This is the fourth time in a row that Mendix has placed as both a Leader and furthest in Completeness of Vision.

For Mendix, Gartner's recognition is significant. The modern enterprise's survival depends on its ability to adapt to ever-changing market conditions and always-evolving customer demands. To better meet these digital software demands, organizations seek to become more agile, and they are flocking to low-code application platforms to achieve this agility.

The 2022 Gartner View from the Board of Directors Survey shows that 40% of board of directors have moved digital-business-related budgets to the business unit to accelerate digitalization." Gartner also forecasts that "By 2025, 70% of new applications developed by enterprises will use low-code or no-code technologies, up from less than 25% in 2020." (1)

"We began our low-code journey about three years ago with Mendix, and the 'honeymoon phase' is still going strong," said Rob de Leeuw, global lead of business engineering at academic publishing company Springer Nature. "In serving 9,000 employees across 40 countries, our needs and use cases are expansive and our tech stack and the skills needed were exhaustive. The Mendix Platform was the obvious choice to meet these needs, and it has been an ideal fit to enable our software engineering team on complex application use cases, as well as making business stakeholders a significant part of the building process. The Mendix Marketplace and broader expert ecosystem have accelerated and elevated our solution building. These templates and solutions further simplified development and lessened the learning curve that comes with bringing in a new platform, and allowed us to build better, faster and smarter minimal viable product (MVP) solutions out of the gate."

Mendix and other enterprise LCAPs reside at the center of innovation and modernization efforts as the most efficient and cost-effective way for enterprises to achieve business agility, digital resiliency, and their overall digital transformation goals. The adoption of LCAPs as enterprises' preferred strategic development platform continues to rise. Low-code's speed of delivery at scale was largely validated during the pandemic. It is evident that traditional development is no longer viable as the primary means of meeting demand in a digital-first world.

"With current modernization efforts already underway, digital demand in the enterprise will only continue to outstrip the ability to supply it," said Tim Srock, Mendix CEO. "Traditional code will never again solely meet the needs of the enterprise. I believe Mendix continues to be recognized as a Leader because of our unique approach and ability to address the developer talent shortage. Our platform and broader ecosystem offer enterprises an agile and resilient pathway forward on their digital transformation journeys. We're proud to have thousands of customers delivering on their digitalization goals."

Mendix believes being a Leader in this year's report reflects its unique platform offering's ability to continuously address and solve the pain points throughout the software development lifecycle. Mendix's enterprise-grade platform provides organizations the agility and tooling needed to satisfy the wide-ranging development use cases of the various domains and users within the enterprise. Mendix is also a proven partner in its customers' digital transformation journeys, using its proven Digital Execution Practice to help organizations achieve their present digitalization goals and set a vision for their future, all powered by the Mendix low-code platform.

Fostering business and IT collaboration is in the DNA of the Mendix platform. Neither the business nor IT can support the accelerating pace of business change alone. The Mendix Platform is uniquely able to meet the needs of the modern enterprise struggling to support the increasing diversity and fluidity of the developer spectrum. Bringing together the full developer spectrum into a single platform, our unique out-of-the-box collaboration capabilities result in tighter cooperation and a reduction in project rework. The platform hosts out-of-the-box capabilities that enhance collaboration with tooling such as an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, AI- to assisted development, real-time communication and robust, patent-pending version control. The Mendix Platform is also at the forefront of enterprise application development by providing organizations the ability to sew together the data fabric of the enterprise between systems; automate and optimize processes; and gain tighter and easier management of cloud deployments and operations.

We believe Mendix supports its position as a Leader with its rapidly growing, verticalized ecosystem of expert partners including independent software vendors and global systems integrators and marketplace. The Mendix Marketplace, which is easily accessible and consumable from within the platform, provides an integrated and central location to leverage packaged capabilities, templated solutions, and tailored components, and it makes it easy to connect with the experienced Mendix partner community. The intersection of adaptive solutions, enabling organizations to compose and recompose their own solutions, and establishing a marketplace of value-add capabilities, is central to organizations accelerating development and increasing their agility. Ultimately, it allows enterprises to successfully achieve their modern, agile enterprise vision.

View the full 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms.

(1) Gartner Harness the Disruptive Powers of Low-Code: A Gartner Trend Insight Report, Jason Wong, Kyle Davis, 18 July 2022

Learn more about the Mendix Platform and Pricing and Availability .





About Mendix

In a digital-first world, customers want their every need anticipated, employees want better tools to do their jobs, and enterprises know that sweeping digital transformation is the key to survival and success. Mendix , the low-code engine of the Siemens Xcelerator platform, is quickly becoming the application development platform of choice to drive the enterprise digital landscape. Mendix's industry-leading low-code platform, dedicated partner network, and extensive marketplace support advanced technology solutions that boost engagement, streamline operations, and relieve IT logjams. Built on the pillars of abstraction, automation, cloud, and collaboration, Mendix dramatically increases developer productivity and engages business technologists to create apps guided by their particular domain expertise. Mendix empowers enterprises to build apps faster than ever; catalyzes meaningful collaboration between IT and business experts; and maintains IT control of the entire application landscape. Consistently recognized as a leader and visionary by leading industry analysts, the platform is cloud-native, open, extensible, agile, and proven. From artificial intelligence and augmented reality to intelligent automation and native mobile, Mendix and Siemens Xcelerator are the backbone of digital-first enterprises. The Mendix low-code platform is used by more than 4,000 companies worldwide, over 200,000 applications have already been realized, and the active community comprises more than 300,000 developers.

