Brown Parker & DeMarinis Advertising names Mindy Adams as CoChief Creative Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Parker & DeMarinis Advertising ("BPD"), today announced the appointment of Mindy Adams, as Co-Chief Creative Officer. Ms. Adams is an award-winning creative director with 20 years' experience in advertising, storytelling, teaching, brand building and content creation.

Mindy Adams (PRNewswire)

Prior to joining BPD, she led creative teams at 22squared where she spent two decades serving brands such as Publix Super Markets, Marriott International and Netflix. Her work has been recognized by the Clio Awards, Effie Awards, The One Show, The AICP Awards, American Advertising Awards and the Shorty Awards.

"Mindy is a transformative creative leader," said Jason Brown, CEO and Chief Strategy Officer of BPD. "Her work is compassionate, bold and edgy, resulting in campaigns that move audiences and drive real business results. There is no question that her experience and her energy will contribute to elevating our clients' work. This, coupled with the contribution she will make toward inspiring our creative teams to achieve their best work, makes Mindy an exciting addition to our Leadership Team."

"BPD understands the power of creativity to be a force for good in the world. They are founded in a mission to help others, purely focused on healthcare. And there isn't an industry more deserving of our attention and innovation. Healthcare is a need every single one of us shares. So, I'm thrilled to be part of this purpose-driven team--to bring better health to more people," said Ms. Adams.

BPD is a full-service marketing services firm representing healthcare systems, as well as other major companies in the health sector throughout the United States.

For more information, please visit www.bpdadvertising.com or contact:

Jason Brown

CEO and Chief Strategy Officer

Ph. 561-276-7701 jbrown@bpdadvertising.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BPD Advertising