Ocean House Celebrates and Supports the Performing Arts with the Return of an Annual Gala in Watch Hill, Rhode Island

Black and White Ball United for the Arts

In Celebration of the UNITED Theatre and its Partners, Salt Marsh Opera and the Chorus of Westerly

Proceeds of February 25 to benefit Performing Arts Organizations

WATCH HILL, R.I., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean House, the Forbes triple Five-Star destination hotel nestled on the bluffs of scenic Watch Hill, Rhode Island, today announced it will bring back its esteemed Black & White Ball in 2023 in celebration and support of performing arts.

The 2023 Black & White Ball United for the Arts will be held on Saturday, February 25. Proceeds of the event will benefit three locally based performing arts organizations including the UNITED Theatre, the Chorus of Westerly and Salt Marsh Opera.

"Ocean House's Black & White Ball is a celebration of our commitment to the lasting relationships we have forged with our local community and the overall importance of the performing arts," said Dant Hirsch, President and Group Managing Director of Ocean House Collection. "The Westerly-Stonington community has created an impressive reputation for culture, music, entertainment and the arts, and we are delighted to help support their mission," added Hirsch.

According to UNITED Theatre's Executive Director Carly Callahan, "A central part of our mission is to recognize and lift up other arts and community groups in our area. Creativity and collaboration are the pillars of our organization and are demonstrated by our partnerships with the Chorus of Westerly and Salt Marsh Opera. We are delighted to support and celebrate their tremendous work at this year's Black and White Ball."

The February 25 gala will be held at Ocean House as a property-wide celebration with live music, food, open bar, festive décor and a lively gathering of local residents and guests. Tickets can be purchased through the UNITED, unitedtheatre.org

Ocean House is one of only 12 triple Five-Star hotels in the world, as rated by Forbes Travel Guide. Guests can enjoy views of the Atlantic Ocean from the resort, which includes 49 spacious guestrooms and 20 signature suites. Other resort amenities include the Five-Star COAST fine-dining restaurant; lively programming such as the Veuve Clicquot Secret Garden and Gondola Village; the Five-Star Ocean & Harvest Spa; culinary and wine classes in the Center for Wine and Culinary Arts; a 250-piece original art collection; croquet classes, beach services, and art related events.

This year's Black & White Ball United for the Arts will be underwritten by sponsors including Ocean House and the Ocean House Fund for Charitable Giving.

The UNITED Theatre

The UNITED is a non-profit regional center for arts and arts education showcasing world-class performing, visual and creative work. The UNITED has been reincarnated from a 1926 vaudeville theatre into a $17 million, state-of-the-art facility consisting of three movie cinemas, one large black box balconied venue with a 500-person capacity, an art gallery/reception space, and a music school with seven acoustically-isolated music classrooms that is run in conjunction with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and Music School. With a mission to "unite the community through the arts," the UNITED draws from an expansive audience of various ages who unite through their love of the arts and arts education in its many forms, including film, live music, theatre, opera, dance, visual arts, lectures and more. Learn more at unitedtheatre.org

The Chorus of Westerly

The Chorus of Westerly is a nonprofit arts organization with a mission to harness the power of music to transform lives and nourish the soul of the community. Founded in 1959, the Chorus of Westerly remains one of the nation's only independent choral organizations to combine adults and children in all performances throughout a concert season, regardless of a program's work or difficulty. In its 64 seasons, the Chorus has offered 800 performances to more than 1.7 million people both at home and abroad in seven countries as part of five international tours. In addition to its extensive performance season, the Chorus offers a broad reaching educational program. This program includes a free children's training choir programs in six area elementary schools, senior choirs, multiple pre-school level music programs, a non-auditioned "Foundations Chorus" for adult singers, as well as several other musical outreach programs. All told, nearly 400 local residents now sing or participate in one of the Chorus's programs on a weekly basis. The Chorus of Westerly is also the owner and operator of the historic George Kent Performance Hall on High Street in Westerly. One of the finest acoustical spaces on the east coast, the Chorus recently completed more than $2.5 million in renovation work on the facility. Visit The Chorus of Westerly. For more information visit chorusofwesterly.org.

Salt Marsh Opera

With their passion and commitment, Salt Marsh Opera is a non-profit organization, dedicated to heightening appreciation for the arts, preserving artistic culture in local communities and creating first-class, professional, productions showcasing emerging artists. Salt Marsh Opera's Kids Love Opera! program has brought arts enrichment to school children through exciting productions like The Magic Flute and La Cenerentola to more than 60,000 students throughout Connecticut and Rhode Island. For more information visit saltmarshopera.org.

More about Ocean House

Nestled on the scenic Atlantic coast in Rhode Island, Ocean House has been named one of the "World's Best Hotels and Resorts" by Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast, Fodor's and other notable organizations. Originally built just after the Civil War, Ocean House is perched high on the bluffs in the charming seaside Watch Hill village. The property re-opened its doors in 2010 after a $140 million historic rebuild. Today, guests enjoy waterfront views from the resort's 49 guestrooms and 20 signature suites. A variety of casual and fine dining options plus the Ocean & Harvest Spa, complimentary resort activities including culinary classes, art experiences, complimentary croquet, movies and more make Ocean House a perfect destination for luxury escapes. Ocean House is a member of Relais & Châteaux and is one of only 12 hotels in the world to receive triple five stars from Forbes Travel Guide for accommodations, dining and spa.

