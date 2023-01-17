REALTY ONE GROUP LEADERSHIP RANKS TOP OF INDUSTRY LIST

Company's CEO and Founder, Kuba Jewgieniew, and President Vinnie Tracey Claim Distinctive Spots on Real Estate's Prestigious SP 200

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Both the CEO and Founder and the President of Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, are once again among residential real estate's most powerful leaders in the 9th annual Swanepoel Power 200 (SP 200 ).

Realty ONE Group's logo (PRNewswire)

Kuba Jewgieniew is the visionary founder and CEO of the dynamic, global real estate network and one of few founders who continues to have an active role in the company's global growth and strategy. Vinnie Tracey, President of Realty ONE Group International, is well known in real estate having spent nearly 40 years in leadership roles.

"I have this amazing opportunity to work with the best professionals in real estate and I'm so grateful that we share the same faith, trust and love," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group who jumped three spots this year.

The Swanepoel Power 200 list ranking is based on achievements over the past 12 to 18 months, the size and reach of the companies and their overall influence within the real estate industry.

"I continue to be inspired by the way our industry evolves and by the way our global brand helps so many find new and ongoing success," said Tracey, who also jumped a couple spots from last year's list.

The UNBrokerage as it's known in the industry has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Singapore and Spain.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com .

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Singapore. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends and has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the number ONE real estate brand. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Realty ONE Group