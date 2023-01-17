SkinMedica® Launches Even & Correct

The Results Are Clear - A Scientifically Proven Path to Targeting the Appearance of Hyperpigmentation and Improving Skin Tone and Texture

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announces the launch of the long-awaited SkinMedica® Even & Correct Collection. Clinically proven and formulated to deliver targeted results, these three products work separately and together to even skin tone and reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation and dark spots on the face: Advanced Brightening Treatment, Dark Spot Cream, and Brightening Treatment Pads.

(PRNewswire)

"Hyperpigmentation is the second-highest professional-grade skincare concern seen in-office1 with demand for effective treatment continuing to rise," said Carrie Strom, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "With a formulation backed by science, our R&D team has developed an innovative collection to meet patients where they are in their hyperpigmentation journey. SkinMedica® continues to be a category leader innovating for all patient skin types."

"Hyperpigmentation is a complex, emotional condition that is often misunderstood and can be difficult to treat as diverse skin types and tones present with hyperpigmentation and respond to treatment in different ways," said Dr. Corey L. Hartman, Board-certified dermatologist and Founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, AL. "My approach to hyperpigmentation treatment for my patients are nuanced and multimodal to treat existing discoloration and prevent future spots by targeting the root cause. The collection is a customizable and comprehensive approach that can be used together or individually to help target a broad spectrum of unwanted hyperpigmentation conditions, including melasma and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH) and effectively targets six critical pathways associated with melanogenesis."

The SkinMedica® Even & Correct products are hydroquinone-free, well tolerated, and effective on all skin types and for multiple ethnicities. Results can be amplified in-offices by receiving a DiamondGlow® treatment with Even & Correct Advanced Brightening Pro-Infusion Serum.

"Patent-pending and exclusive to SkinMedica®, the LTN Complex™ used in the Even & Correct collection features Ultra-Concentrated Lotus Sprout Extract enriched in phytochemicals through a specialized extraction process to harness the most powerful properties that address skin discoloration, Tranexamic Acid to reduce the appearance of dark spots and Niacinamide to reduce the appearance of skin discoloration and fine lines," said Dr. Prithwiraj Maitra, Executive Director, Global Skincare R&D, Allergan Aesthetics. "In clinical studies, individuals saw visibly brighter, more even skin tone in as little as one week.2"

SkinMedica ® Even & Correct Advanced Brightening Treatment: A powerful daily serum to help target and prevent visible discoloration.

SkinMedica ® Even & Correct Dark Spot Cream: A heavy-duty, targeted, fast-acting spot treatment booster that minimizes the look of dark spots.

SkinMedica® Even & Correct Brightening Treatment Pads: Alcohol-free brightening pads exfoliate and help reduce the appearance of dullness and uneven tone and texture.

SkinMedica® Even & Correct Advanced Brightening Treatment ($178 MSRP), SkinMedica® Even & Correct Dark Spot Cream ($88 MSRP), and SkinMedica® Even & Correct Brightening Treatment Pads ($60 MSRP) are available for purchase at SkinMedica.com, and through a network of licensed physicians and medically supervised spas. To experience the SkinMedica® Even & Correct Advanced Brightening Pro-Infusion Serum for DiamondGlow®, you can find a provider near you by clicking here. For more information follow @SkinMedica on Instagram or click here.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skincare, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SkinMedica® IMPORTANT INFORMATION

CAUTION: Do not use Even & Correct Dark Spot Cream if you are pregnant, lactating, or planning to become pregnant.

Sunburn alert: Even & Correct Brightening Treatment Pads and Even & Correct Dark Spot Cream contain an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) that may increase your skin's sensitivity to sunburn. Use a sunscreen and limit sun exposure while using these products and for a week following discontinuation.

Use a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher during any sun exposure when using Even & Correct Advanced Brightening Treatment.

Most SkinMedica® products are intended to meet the FDA's definition of a cosmetic product, an article applied to the human body to cleanse, beautify, promote attractiveness, and alter appearances. These SkinMedica® products are not intended to be drug products that diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. These products have not been approved by the FDA and the statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

DiamondGlow® Uses

The DiamondGlow® device is a general dermabrasion device that gently removes the top layer of skin and delivers topical cosmetic serums onto the skin.

DiamondGlow® Important Safety Information

The DiamondGlow® treatment is not for everyone. You should not have a DiamondGlow® treatment if you have compromised skin quality. Tell your provider if you are pregnant or lactating, or if you have any medical conditions, including allergies, and if you are using topical medications on the area to be treated.

Typical side effects include a scratchy, stinging sensation during the treatment and temporary tightness, redness or slight swelling after the treatment. Rare serious side effects may also occur and include severe skin irritation and allergic reactions.

SkinMedica® Pro-Infusion Serums Disclaimer

SkinMedica® Pro-Infusion Serums are intended to meet the FDA's definition of a cosmetic product, an article applied to the human body to cleanse, beautify, promote attractiveness, and alter appearances. These products are not intended to be drugs that diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. These products have not been approved by the FDA and the statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

Please talk to your provider for additional information.

For more information, please talk to your provider or visit SkinMedica.com and DiamondGlow.com. To report an adverse reaction, please call Allergan at 1-800-433-8871.

References:

2021 Kline Professional Skin Care Executive Study. Data on file at SkinMedica®.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AbbVie