Unchained Labs finds the Lenti Leprechaun at the end of the rainbow

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tool for the job, launched Leprechaun today – the first platform to simultaneously measure lentivirus titer and structure at any step in the development process – no matter how crude or messy the sample is.

Unchained Labs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Unchained Labs) (PRNewswire)

Lentiviruses (Lenti) are big, beastly viral vectors used to permanently fix the genome of cells that cause disease or program immune cells to track down and wipe out cancer. Researchers need to know how many Lenti's they've made and confirm that they have the right structure. Most researchers use single-component assays like ELISA to measure the capsid titer or PCR to measure the genome titer. Both assays require Lenti to be broken apart, provide only one piece of the puzzle and neither confirms if they ever had the right structure.

Leprechaun brings to light more information about Lenti titer and structure than any tool out there – from samples straight out of cell culture to the final cleanup step and anything in between. Using a combination of antibody capture, fluorescence, and interferometry, researchers can see how many Lenti particles were assembled correctly by confirming they are the right size, have a capsid and that surface proteins are on board. From the same assay they can see if contaminants like improperly assembled Lenti's, aggregates, soluble capsid proteins, or extracellular vesicles are hanging around. All this info comes from 25 μL or less of their sample.

"Until now, measuring a meaningful Lenti titer was almost impossible and full of confusion and frustration," said Taegen Clary, SVP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "Leprechaun hands over the treasure that researchers have been looking for – the ability to see if their Lenti's are properly assembled and if they have enough of them to create the next life-altering cell-based gene therapy."

About Unchained Labs

Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics and gene therapy researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling solutions that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact:

Taegen Clary

SVP of Marketing, Unchained Labs

taegen.clary@unchainedlabs.com

925.587.9806

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unchained Labs