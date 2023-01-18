Allant Group LLC Appoints Michael D. Fisher Ed.D. as President and CEO

Strengthening its position as a customer journey development and management leader

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allant Group LLC, a data-driven journey orchestration solution provider, and a VntCap Technologies LLC company, is pleased to announce Michael D. Fisher Ed.D. has been appointed President and CEO of Allant Group where he will lead the organization in the delivery of data-driven journey orchestration, mapping, and management, while leveraging Allant's 20 years of proven success in the deployment and utilization of analytics, data, and technology.

"Allant Group is in the perfect position to expand its capabilities in marketing technology, data, and analytic strategies to further serve the evolving needs of marketers and their audiences," said Michael D. Fisher Ed.D., President and CEO, Allant Group. "My job is to facilitate centers of excellence that will leverage effective digital experiences, consented data capture, journey mechanics, and effective data analysis and insights to drive results for our customers."

Michael specializes in helping companies build collaborative, connected, cohesive cultures, with a commitment to personal and professional development and success. Most recently, Michael was CEO at 3radical, a journey development and consented data capture solution provider. Michael has also held senior leadership roles at Yes lifecycle Marketing (now Data Axle), Alterian, Epsilon, DoubleClick (formerly Protagona Worldwide), and Unisys Corporation.

"We are thrilled to have Michael bring his 25+ years providing MarTech and data solutions to Allant Group," said Norm Beles, Allant Group Chairman. "As we embark on this very exciting phase in our advancement, Michael's experience will be key to our client growth and success."

About Allant Group

Allant Group supports mid-market and emerging brands through holistic offerings for customer engagement and journey orchestration needs. Delivering faster third-party data integration, improved analytical insights, crisp data visualizations and cutting edge MarTech implementation, Allant's expertise drives effective marketing orchestration via personalized communications to acquire, retain, and enhance our clients' market penetration. Allant is a privately held company headquartered in the Chicago area. For more information, visit https://www.allantgroup.com/.

About VntCap Technologies, LLC

VntCap Technologies, LLC provides its subsidiary companies with a unique blend of viewpoints and experiences that deliver comprehensive guidance and oversight to its leadership teams. Unlike other investment firms that seek quicker financial returns from their investments, VntCap actively operates the companies within its investment portfolio for longer periods of time to achieve maximum valuation. Founded by a group of entrepreneurs from a cross-section of industries, the varied background of its members is what continues to create value in subsidiary companies such as Allant Group. For more information about VntCap Technologies, LLC visit http://www.vntcaptech.com/.

