Marriott International Announces Instant Booking Solution for Meetings and Events With Groups360

Marriott International now offers online instant booking for group guest rooms and meeting space through GroupSync Marketplace at properties in the U.S. & Canada

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International and Groups360 today announced the launch of Instant Booking for Marriott's portfolio of hotels in the United States and Canada. Marriott International is the first brand to have a direct integration with Groups360 to offer the "Instant Book" functionality for both guest rooms and meeting space at scale on GroupSync Marketplace, providing planners with a streamlined booking process at the click of a button.

AC Hotel Phoenix Biltmore (PRNewswire)

As the meetings and events landscape becomes more dynamic, many planners are currently challenged by the lengthy sourcing and contracting process, especially for smaller events. The need to book meeting space separately from guest rooms only adds complexity. GroupSync's direct integration with Marriott now offers planners access to real-time best available group rates and inventory at over 1,500 Marriott properties across the United States and Canada, with additional growth expected throughout 2023. Once the instant booking is completed on GroupSync, hotels receive instant notification for faster handling and execution of small meetings.* This new capability significantly reduces planning time and directly addresses the needs of Marriott's group customers.

In addition, planners now have the benefit of viewing inventory availability before submitting an RFP for more complex events at all Marriott hotels globally. The combination of these new capabilities turns the "sourcing" process into the "shopping" or "buying" process, simplifying the way planners book meetings.

"Through our collaboration with Groups360, we can now deliver real-time instant booking through GroupSync Marketplace at hotels in the U.S. and Canada," said Drew Pinto, Global Officer, Global Sales, Distribution and Revenue Management, Marriott International. "This offers our group customers what they have told us they are looking for, which is a much more seamless and efficient booking experience. Our industry-leading integration with Groups360 will also allow all Marriott hotels globally to receive and respond to RFPs quickly and efficiently through a two-way response process. This will be a win-win for both planners and hotels."

"We are thrilled to have Marriott International join GroupSync Marketplace. Event organizers benefit not only from instant booking for rooms and space but from à la carte catering and equipment ordering, too," said Kemp Gallineau, CEO, Groups360. "Their involvement is a testament to the commitment to reduce friction in group travel planning and help hoteliers, like Marriott, enhance their customer relationships. With the addition of Marriott International, we anticipate that over 20,000 leading hotel properties will be equipped to offer online group booking in the months ahead."

Marriott is celebrating the GroupSync Marketplace launch by giving away 1 million Marriott Bonvoy® points with the Plan to Win Giveaway. To enter the giveaway, instantly book your small event for the chance to win 30,000 points, or book a larger event using GroupSync's streamlined RFP process at one of Marriott's extraordinary hotel brands for a chance to win 20,000 points. Visit Marriott-GroupSync Giveaway for complete details and rules.

*A small meeting is defined as 10-25 guest rooms on peak and/or events for up to 50 attendees, starting 4 days out and up to 1 year out with a maximum length of stay of 7 days.

Groups360, LLC

Groups360 was created with a singular goal — to empower meeting planners by bringing innovation, transparency, and simplicity to the decades-old problem of booking groups. The company's technology, GroupSync™, enables suppliers to distribute inventory, engage with planners, and optimize group revenue. GroupSync also equips planners to search and shop hotels worldwide and book rooms and space directly, online, or through a simplified RFP process. GroupSync is the first distribution channel to offer online booking for both group hotel rooms and meeting space. Groups360 has offices in Nashville, London, and Singapore. Learn more at groups360.com.

Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,200 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.MarriottNewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.