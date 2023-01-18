Whispir announces a partnership with a leading flexible and integrated payment and engagement platform, Everyware®

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whispir Limited (ASX:WSP, Whispir or Company), a global communications intelligence company that supplies a no code, Communications-as-a-Service ("CaaS") platform, today announced its partnership with Everyware® to provide secure, reliable Pay by Text options to Whispir customers. The partnership will offer faster cash collection and seamless commerce via SMS messaging.

The open rates for SMS sit at 98%, therefore being able to action payment services through text increases payment and revenue. Using the Pay by Text feature, users send a prompt from within the platform to collect payment. Customers will then receive a text message with a link to a secure payment page to instantly pay by credit card.

"This partnership with Everyware enhances our product offering and enables our customers to simplify the customer journey with seamless payment engagement through Pay By Text. The ability to communicate and manage transactions within a single platform will further streamline operations for our existing customers and make Whispir a perfect fit for many service providers." Says David Gilbert, VP of Americas.

Everyware, a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company, leverages the partnership with Whispir to expand its operations and grow its customer base. As a secure and fast payment service provider, Everyware is at the forefront of payment innovation through seamless integration with existing software, creating a better experience for sellers and buyers.

"Whispir is a great fit with Everyware since our Pay By Text feature adds tremendous value to their platform for providing a convenient, secure, and straightforward payment solution to customers. SMS communication and payments work hand in hand, and this partnership helps businesses increase engagement and drive sales, through a truly omnichannel experience," says Larry Talley, CEO and Founder at Everyware.

About Whispir

Whispir is a global-scale SaaS company, founded in 2001 to provide a communications workflow platform that automates interactions between organizations and people. Our products enable organizations to improve their communications through automated workflows to ensure stakeholders receive accurate, timely, useful, and actionable insights in a manner that is sensitive to individual contexts and preferences.

Our customers use Whispir's software to create interactive, multi-party and omnichannel communications from templates, solving simple to complex communications workflow tasks. Whispir operates across three key regions of ANZ, Asia, and North America.

More information www.whispir.com

About Everyware

Launched by Larry Talley and Scott Orlinsky in 2015, Everyware is a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company. Everyware offers payment solutions for organizations in a wide variety of industries helping companies collect payments and connect with customers, especially through text messaging, the ultimate contactless technology. The company helps clients to boost revenue, reduce chargebacks and refunds, as well as improve customer service. There is no other highly secure, mobile communication platform and payment gateway on the market that combines these tools to meet the demand. It is the most straightforward, simple and scalable Pay by Text platform that has the capability to work alongside existing systems with easy integration.

More information everyware.com

