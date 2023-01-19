Beverage Industry Veteran, J.W. Fischer, Joins Nirvana Water Sciences as Vice-President of Sales

NEW YORK , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. is embarking on a journey to super-charge its brand and expand its product line of scientifically backed products containing super ingredients like HMB.

To lead the market saturation in New York, and beyond, Nirvana has added industry veteran J.W. Fischer as Vice-President of Sales. Fischer will be responsible for leading the growth of Nirvana's product line, and is tasked with building a strong team of salespeople who will support the Company's retail partners.

Fischer has had a long standing and remarkable career in the beverage industry developing brands like Vita Coco, Honest Tea and Kitu Life Super Coffee®. He has also built teams that know how to build brands at the ground level in New York, Boston, Miami and across the U.S. David Vanderveen, Nirvana's CEO, advises, "J.W.'s experience working side by side with retailers, distributors and brokers to launch new beverage brands is exactly what we need to achieve the explosive growth we know Nirvana is capable of."

"Building beverage brands is my passion," Fisher relates. "Nirvana's mission to help people transform their bodies at a cellular level resonates with what I believe a truly functional product should do. I am excited to play an integral role at Nirvana and help it continue to bring true health and wellness innovation to the consumer."

About Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.

Nirvana is an innovative wellness company that helps people transform their bodies at a cellular level. Our core line of products consists of lightly-flavored pure mountain spring waters infused with a unique super ingredient, myHMB® Clear, a water-soluble form of HMB (βeta-hydroxy βeta-methylbutyrate).

The multi-patented myHMB® Clear formulation, developed by Naji Abumrad, MD, FACS, has been extensively by scientists, physicians and leaders in the medical field, and is clinically proven to maximize protein synthesis the body needs to reduce muscle soreness, boost muscle recovery time, regulate blood sugar and support lean muscle mass production. It is the go-to wellness beverage of elite athletes, weekend warriors, yoga enthusiasts and wellness advocates.

Learn more about our science, sourcing, sustainability and success stories at nirvanawatersciences.com.

