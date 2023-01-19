Hinckley Allen Hires Former U.S. Attorney John P. Kacavas

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinckley Allen announced that John P. Kacavas joined the firm, continuing the firm's strategic expansion into the Southern New Hampshire market. John previously served as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel at Dartmouth Health and as United States Attorney for the District of New Hampshire.

"John brings a wealth of expertise to the firm, having served with distinction as a U.S. Attorney, leading health care general counsel, and private practice attorney," said Patrick A. Rogers, Managing Partner at Hinckley Allen. "John has a stellar reputation as one of the top attorneys in the region and is highly regarded for his legal, business, and political skills."

At Dartmouth Health, John served as the chief legal officer and general counsel to senior leadership and the Board of Trustees. In this role, he managed and supervised a broad range of the system's functions, including government relations, risk management, claims, insurance, litigation, communications and marketing, and corporate and governance matters.

Prior to his work at Dartmouth Health, John was the United States Attorney for the District of New Hampshire, nominated by President Barack Obama and unanimously approved by the United States Senate in 2009. As U.S. Attorney, he was responsible for all federal criminal prosecutions, civil and regulatory litigation, and federal law enforcement initiatives in the State of New Hampshire. In addition to serving on several national policy-making committees during his tenure, he was appointed by U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to serve as a commissioner on the National Commission on Forensic Science.

John began his legal career at a private law firm in his hometown of Manchester, New Hampshire, following his admission to the New Hampshire Bar in 1990. He began his career in public service in 1993 when he became a prosecutor with the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. From 1993 to 1999, he served as an Assistant Attorney General, Senior Assistant Attorney General, and Chief of the Homicide Unit. John then joined the U.S. Department of Justice as a trial attorney in the Criminal Division in Washington, DC, from 1999 to 2000. He spent the next nine years in private practice as founder of the firm Kacavas Ramsdell & Howard in Manchester, New Hampshire.

He also previously served on the Manchester Board of School Committee and in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.

John received a J.D. from Boston College Law School, a M.A. in International Affairs from the American University School of International Service, and a B.A. in Political Science from St. Michael's College.

