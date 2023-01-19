Mark Y. Lee, M.D., Named Medical Director of Electrophysiology at MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Y. Lee, M.D., FACC, has been named medical director of electrophysiology at MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center. Dr. Lee is a board-certified cardiac electrophysiologist with Memorial Cardiology Medical Group in Long Beach.

As the new medical director of electrophysiology, Dr. Lee will work to further Long Beach Medical Center's efforts for electrophysiology clinical research and education. In addition, he intends to expand research efforts for A-fib ablations to help those with persistent A-fib – one of the most diagnosed heart conditions.

"Dr. Lee has done amazing work to date at MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center, and we are excited to have him take on this new role as medical director of electrophysiology," says Joe Kim, M.D., chief medical officer, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. "Dr. Lee's experience and background in complex ablations and his interest in solving heart rhythm issues will make him a great medical director. I am excited to see what he does for this program in the future."

Dr. Lee's specialties include complex ablations and treating the full gamut of dysrhythmias including supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation (A-fib) and ventricular tachycardia. He is proficient in all modalities of interventional electrophysiology (EP) including implantation of pacemakers/defibrillators, WATCHMAN™ devices and leadless extractions.

"I am excited to expand our program's depth and breadth," says Dr. Lee. "The team here at Long Beach Medical Center utilizes cutting-edge technology within the field of electrophysiology to make procedures safer and quicker for patients, while also devoting research to develop our legacy programs."

Dr. Lee is also the principal investigator for a clinical trial at Long Beach Medical Center called RESTORE-1 for a drug used to treat A-fib, called flecainide. Most drugs for A-fib are taken in pill form. In the RESTORE-1 clinical trial, flecainide is delivered to the heart tissue as an inhalant, similar to an asthma inhaler. With flecainide being delivered as an inhalant, it could help deliver the drug faster and help treat A-fib symptoms quicker.

"The field of persistent A-fib is ripe for research," says, Dr. Lee. "We're looking to be involved in more clinical trials in the future to research new ways to help those with persistent A-fib manage their condition."

Dr. Lee received his medical degree at the University of Vermont and received his Internal Medicine residency training at Scripps Green Hospital in La Jolla, Calif. He then completed a fellowship in cardiovascular disease followed by cardiac electrophysiology at the University of Vermont Medical Center where he worked with national leaders in the field of EP.

"I was born at Long Beach Medical Center, so serving my local community these past seven years as an electrophysiologist has been a blessing," says Dr. Lee.

Dr. Lee succeeds Serge M Tobias, M.D., who retired in November 2022 after more than 30 years of service.

